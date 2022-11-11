OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare Hospice is offering a free volunteer training course for individuals 18 and older on Thursday, Nov. 15, and Friday, Nov. 16.

The course will run from 5 to 9 p.m. at the hospice office located at 1637 W. Main Street in Owosso. It offesr the opportunity to learn the basics of hospice care, including skills like sensitive communication, infection control, grief and bereavement and more.

