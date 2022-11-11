OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare Hospice is offering a free volunteer training course for individuals 18 and older on Thursday, Nov. 15, and Friday, Nov. 16.
The course will run from 5 to 9 p.m. at the hospice office located at 1637 W. Main Street in Owosso. It offesr the opportunity to learn the basics of hospice care, including skills like sensitive communication, infection control, grief and bereavement and more.
Volunteers will meet with hospice team members to learn the various roles needing to be performed and the importance each plays for patients and family members utilizing the program.
“We value this course because its content gives each volunteer a better perspective of the hospice concept, and how each patient is treated with a team approach from all disciplines,” said Lori Luchenbill, Coordinator of Hospice Volunteers.
Volunteers provide companionship, socialize with hospice patients and run errands and light housework if needed. Memorial Healthcare’s Hospice program also offers a pet therapy program and flower ministry that volunteers can participate in. This volunteer opportunity is great for anyone who has a love for helping people.
“Volunteering for hospice is different from other volunteer opportunities because, with hospice, you are assisting a patient and their family in a journey. It’s about living and quality of life,” said Luchenbill. “Hospice is about ‘the living,’ and we, as a team, truly approach each patient with this concept. I enjoy my volunteers as they truly are like family to me. I always tell my volunteers that we are truly blessed to have such a wonderful group because they don’t have to be here; they choose to be here and realize the importance of helping others on a journey.”
“Whether you have an hour or several hours to volunteer, every little bit adds up to a wonderful experience for not only our patients and their families but for our volunteers.”
To register or for questions, please call (989) 725-2299, extension 6271.
