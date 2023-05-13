OVID — Even on a weekday morning, it’s easy to look out over the track and imagine the roar of the crowd and the whine of the engines.
Revitalized with new ownership, new management and ongoing upgrades to its facilities, Owosso Speedway — an essential stop on the Michigan racing circuit for more than eight decades — is looking to make its 84th operating season one of its most successful to date.
Last Saturday, the speedway’s brand new racing surface was officially christened by a full complement of lead-footed competitors. The track passed this test with flying colors, in front of an audience that was far larger than general manager Jeff Parish said he was expecting.
Track owner Rex Wheeler was no doubt pleased by this. Wheeler, a New Lothrop resident who owns and operates Wheeler Trucking, took over the speedway last fall, and one of his first moves he made was to call in asphalt professionals to lay down a fresh oval.
The old track had been in service since 1988 and was well-worn. Last November, Wheeler enthused at the quality of the specially formulated asphalt. “This isn’t a Walmart parking lot,” he said.
A new racing surface isn’t the only gussied up aspect of the speedway. Other improvements include wheelchair seating and safety barriers to protect fans from larger pieces of flying debris, including large shreds of rubber, new toilets in the restrooms and improved parking.
These additions are just the vanguard of a whole slew of changes Wheeler hopes to make in the coming years.
Last fall, Wheeler said that his goals include expanding seating to 18,000 from the current 3,600 capacity — partly through the construction of luxury suites — installing new lighting and sound systems, a SAFER (Steel And Foam Energy Reduction) Barrier NASCAR-level crash wall and elevator access to the grandstands.
The speedway’s 2023 season will feature many different categories of racing each Saturday night, from pure stock (cars) to modifieds to dwarf cars, as well as trucks. Different classes of vehicles will have thousands of prizes to compete for weekly.
For anyone making a weekend of it, GM Parish said speedway staff have been working with campgrounds in the area. A limited amount of camping may be permitted on site, but Parish said it would be restricted to rustic camping — in other words, no generators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.