CORUNNA — Voters may have to wait until 2022 to decide on a proposed extension to the Shiawassee Council on Aging’s existing millage.
Commissioners declined to take action Monday on a measure to place a four-year millage extension on the August 2021 ballot, citing the substantial costs of conducting an off-year election. Commissioner John Plowman, R-District 7, estimated the special election would cost at least $45,000 this year.
The current millage, which levies 0.5-mill per year in support of senior activities, is set to expire Dec. 31, though it still will be included as part of this year’s winter tax collection, according to county Coordinator Brian Boggs.
“While it is before you, I think we could wait until August 2022 for it to be put on the ballot instead of doing a special election that will cost a lot more money,” Boggs advised during Monday’s Economic and Physical Development Committee meeting. “Since it won’t go on until the winter taxes of next year (if renewed), there’s plenty of time for it to be approved in 2022 when there is an election.”
Commissioner Marlene Webster, R-District 1, noted a one-year delay in putting the proposal out to voters could significantly impact the council on aging’s budgeting plans.
“I think sometimes the idea is to go a little earlier so that you can plan ahead if it’s not renewed,” Webster said.
“I would be in favor of holding off on it because we jumped the gun on this the last time we did it,” Board Chairman Jeremy Root, R-District 5, said. “It’s best to keep (proposals) on the election ballots that are already existing and are somewhat paid for because they’re state and federal offices rather than running a third election.”
Commissioners ultimately agreed to double check whether the proposal needs to go before voters this year. The deadline to submit a proposal for the August 2021 ballot is May 11, county Clerk Caroline Wilson indicated Monday.
If approved and levied at the full half-mill rate, the senior millage would generate approximately $958,499 in the first year, with the extension running through Dec. 31, 2025.
Approximately 59 percent of county residents voted in favor of a four-year senior millage extension in August 2017
Shiawassee Council on Aging’s stated mission is to advocate, assist and promote the well-being and independence of senior citizens. Services include hot lunches (free or strictly voluntary donation), free exercise programs, in-home personal care and housekeeping, medical equipment and many social activities.
