OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Republican Party announced Vice Chairman John Plowman, a longtime county commissioner, has resigned his post with the local party.
In addition, the local party announced it has voted to formally demand the resignation of Commissioner Jeremy Root, R-District 5, and the removal of Brian Boggs from his position as county coordinator.
Plowman, along with other commissioners, has come under intense criticism by residents for voting to give elected officials — including commissioners — COVID-19 hazard pay bonuses from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
A Genesee County judge has since ordered the county officials to repay the bonuses. County Coordinator Brian Boggs indicated that as of Thursday, all commissioners and other county elected officials had returned their bonus payments.
The judge’s order was officially signed and received by the county Thursday. Emails were sent out to the remaining employees — those that received a bonus of $5,000 or more — to return the funds.
Mary Nordbeck, chairwoman of the county Republican Party, explained the party’s position on its demand.
“It’s high time we move past this fiasco and get new leadership where we need it. What Root and Boggs did is completely unacceptable. We can’t stand for that kind of betrayal. We are working hard to find the kind of leadership this county deserves,” Nordbeck said in the press release.
Josh Haley, of Owosso, was elected at the group’s August meeting to replace Plowman as vice chairman.
“I’m humbled to take on this role,” Haley said in a press release. “The members and leadership of the Shiawassee GOP have been so welcoming. They want to reform leadership in our county and that’s vital to our future. I’m looking forward to working with members who have been involved for years and I’m excited to work with the new volunteers and members we have coming into the party.”
“We need to start looking forward and we need to start looking for fresh leadership in our county. It’s time to step up and make an impact in Shiawassee County and the GOP is looking to do just that,” Nordbeck said.
The Shiawassee GOP will meet at the American Legion in Owosso at 7 p.m. Sept. 2.
It will host Michigan Republican Party Political Director Andrea Pollack and State Director Rob Yosaitis to discuss candidate recruitment and candidate training for the 2022 election cycle.
