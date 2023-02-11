Owosso City Council approves grant agreement for water system refurbishment

OWOSSO — As part of its consent agenda Monday, the Owosso City Council unanimously approved the American Rescue Plan Act-State Revolving Fund Grant Agreement between the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) and the City of Owosso.
The City of Owosso has been selected to receive a $1,011,250 ARPA grant to be used towards its 2023 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) Project, which includes replacement of water main and lead service lines on North Street, Huron Street, Clyde Street, Lynn Street, Milwaukee Street and Lee Street; well upgrades/well houses for the Juniper 1 and Palmer 3A wells; and SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) upgrades at the Water Treatment Plant and related facilities, per information provided by the city.
“This project will assist the City in its efforts to replace/improve aging infrastructure throughout the City, comply with regulatory requirements, increase reliability of service and maintain a constant supply of quality drinking water for the residents of Owosso and surrounding area,” states a letter from Ryan Suchanek, director of Public Services & Utilities, to Owosso Mayor Robert Teich Jr. and council.
The state of Michigan is authorized to provide grant assistance for the project pursuant to Public Act 53 of 2022. Per the EGLE grant, the agreement is effective until the end of the project’s completion or Dec. 31, 2026, whichever is first. The grant calls for the City of Owosso to provide monthly financial and progress reports.
The City of Owosso was previously awarded a $3 million lead service line replacement forgivable loan, a $460,021 drinking water asset management grant and a $403,500 grant and $235,375 forgivable loan to replace Owosso’s main water line on Center Street, per previous reporting. Owosso City Manager Nathan Henne said in April 2022 that the city would use that grant to replace 150 lead service lines and up to 4,700 unknown and suspected lead service lines.
Henne also said in April that the city has almost 5,000 lead service lines, combined with the Water Treatment plant having 6,500 customers serving 14,530 people, presents potential problems. Further adding to complications for the city, the majority of the water distribution system mains are 50 to 65 years old — with some 80 to 100 years old — according to the city of Owosso’s 2021 Water Quality Report.
Per the agreement, Finance Director Brad Barrett has been designated as the city’s authorized representative for the grant, which is consistent with ARPA requirements. ARPA is a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package to speed up the United States’ recovery from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recession.
It was signed by President Joe Biden in March 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.