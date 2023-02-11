Owosso City Council approves grant agreement for water system refurbishment

The clarifier room at the Owosso Water Treatment Plant is shown.

 Argus-Press File Photo

OWOSSO — As part of its consent agenda Monday, the Owosso City Council unanimously approved the American Rescue Plan Act-State Revolving Fund Grant Agreement between the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) and the City of Owosso.

The City of Owosso has been selected to receive a $1,011,250 ARPA grant to be used towards its 2023 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) Project, which includes replacement of water main and lead service lines on North Street, Huron Street, Clyde Street, Lynn Street, Milwaukee Street and Lee Street; well upgrades/well houses for the Juniper 1 and Palmer 3A wells; and SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) upgrades at the Water Treatment Plant and related facilities, per information provided by the city.

