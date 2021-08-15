Owosso man sentenced in brass knuckle attack

CORUNNA — An Owosso man was sentenced Friday to at least eight years, four months in prison by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for entering a romantic rival’s home and assaulting him with brass knuckles.
Nathaniel Brock, 35, received the prison sentence for felony home invasion and assault and was also ordered to pay court costs and fines and restitution to the victim. He was credited with 247 days served.
Before receiving his sentence, Brock asked Stewart to impose a “downward departure,” or a sentence less than scoring guidelines.
“My actions caused a lot of heartache and hardship,” Brock said. “I’ve had trouble dealing with my anger… I grew up in the system and it’s hard to get out. Since I moved to Shiawassee County, it’s the best I’ve ever achieved in my life, my own home, a truck, a nice job, and now a family.”
Stewart said he couldn’t sentence Brock to less than a guideline term due to his status as a fourth-offense habitual offender — Brock has another pending home invasion case — and the victim in the current case required 10 staples in his head.
“Your guidelines start at 99 months,” Stewart said. “It’s the very least you can be sentenced to… You went in this guy’s house and you beat him with metallic knuckles. Where is the justification in going down on that, Mr. Brock?”
“I can’t give a very good answer,” Brock answered. “Anger, love, affection.”
Defense attorney Robert Hinojosa asked that anger management be a part of any sentence Brock received.
“He’s come to realize his faults,” Hinojosa said. “He’s admitted those faults to me. He has changed and he needs anger management. He needs to address his mental health condition.”
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner noted the extent of the victim’s injuries, calling the attack “vicious.”
“He took metallic knuckles and he beat this victim with them,” Koerner said. “The victim received 10 staples in his head.”
In December 2020, Brock entered a Wilkinson Road home where the victim lived and attacked him because of an ongoing love triangle.
Following the attack, Brock was charges with felony home invasion and misdemeanor assault and battery, domestic violence, and malicious destruction of property (less than $200).
He was arraigned in 66th District Court Dec. 11, 2020, before former Magistrate Dan Nees; he pleaded not guilty and has been lodged in the Shiawassee County Jail while awaiting disposition of the charges.
Brock was also later charged with five felony counts of resisting/obstructing police for allegedly hiding in his home following the home invasion incident. Those charges are still pending in circuit court.
Brock’s prior criminal record includes seven felonies, nine misdemeanors, and five prison sentences.
