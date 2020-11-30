CALEDONIA TWP. — Big Sandy Superstore is inviting the public to nominate people to receive a home full of appliances and furniture.
The deadline is today. To nominate someone, go to bigsandysuperstore.com/homes-of-hope-for-the-holidays?fbclid=IwAR0gKVmWNJN2Cqb7ZdxxYdv8ebUD_ZF08MpkNemK8e5IQPMYCWbZ7jzsBxs and fill out the online form.
The Homes of hope for the Holidays giveaway will include a washer, dryer, bedroom set, mattress, and a dining set.
An executive committee from each local community consisting of independent representatives outside of Big Sandy Superstore will make the final selection of 25 recipients who will be notified in time to set up deliveries prior to Christmas.
We ordered furniture from Big Sandy a couple of weeks ago...delivery is not until the end of December. If I am reading the article correctly, the delivery to the winning households will be done before Christmas. Why does my delivery take 6 or weeks yet the winning households delivery is sooner?
I called the store to see if there was an update. It could be until mid-January before our delivery is made. Let the buyer beware. Looks like we are canceling our order and purchasing from a store that actually has inventory available. If you are looking for an acceptable delivery time frame, Big Sandy Superstore is not the store to order from.
