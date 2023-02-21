Ovid-Elsie School Board offers interim superintendent full-time job

RANDY BARTON

ELSIE — At Monday night’s meeting, the Ovid-Elsie Area Schools Board of Education voted to remove the interim tag from acting superintendent Randy Barton, making him the district’s full-time superintendent of schools.

Barton has been in the district for 21 years, beginning as an elementary school teacher and spending time as principal at Leonard Elementary before working his way up to associate superintendent, where he was posted at the time of previous superintendent Ryan Cunningham’s departure last August.

(1) comment

NickyLindsay

Fantastic choice!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.