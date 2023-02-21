Ovid-Elsie School Board offers interim superintendent full-time job

ELSIE — At Monday night’s meeting, the Ovid-Elsie Area Schools Board of Education voted to remove the interim tag from acting superintendent Randy Barton, making him the district’s full-time superintendent of schools.
Barton has been in the district for 21 years, beginning as an elementary school teacher and spending time as principal at Leonard Elementary before working his way up to associate superintendent, where he was posted at the time of previous superintendent Ryan Cunningham’s departure last August.
School Board President Eric Jones said they will be working off Barton’s current interim superintendent’s contract until negotiations on a new agreement can be completed.
Jones believes a contract will be ready for the board at its next meeting on Monday, March 6.
Board members said they appreciated the information gathered through a community survey about the district’s superintendent vacancy. The survey received 137 responses.
A significant factor in Barton’s favor over rival superintendent candidate Michael Hugan — currently the superintendent of Deckerville Community Schools — were 18 letters of recommendation from school district personnel. Twelve of these letters came from teaching staff, with the remaining six being written by administrators.
Board members said they were “overwhelmed” by the level of staff support for Barton, and it was clear staff was “100%” behind him and his continued leadership of the district.
In other business, the board voted Monday to accept “with regret” the retirement of two elementary school teachers — Amy Travis and Jill Eikenberg — effective at the end of the school year on June 30.
“They are both fantastic teachers,” Barton said of the pair, “And we will be sorry to see them go.”
(1) comment
Fantastic choice!
