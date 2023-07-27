Shaw’s Pharmacy and Gifts in Durand celebrates 25 years in business

DURAND — When people visit Shaw’s Pharmacy in Durand, they often leave with more than a just a prescription.
That’s because it’s not just Shaw’s Pharmacy — it’s Shaw’s Pharmacy and Gifts, and the shelves are stocked with a litany of interesting items.
This week, a number of those items — including select Durand apparel, jewelry and candles — are 25% off in honor of the shop’s 25th anniversary.
Those in the know classify Shaw’s, located 221 N. Saginaw St., as a Durand institution.
“Shaw’s Pharmacy and Gifts is a mainstay of our community,” said Candyce Wolsfeld, executive director, Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce.
Nested within Shaw’s larger 25th anniversary celebration is the fifth anniversary of Mark and Blair Pancheck’s ownership.
The Panchecks took over Shaw’s upon the retirement of the eponymous Tim and Kathy Shaw in 2018. Mark Pancheck had worked as a pharmacist under Tim Shaw since 2014. Blair Pancheck serves as Shaw’s office manager.
“Mark and Blair are just the best people,” Wolsfeld said. “They truly love what they do and are strong community supporters. The staff is welcomimg. They often greet customers by name. Kathy and Tim Shaw continue to be active volunteers in the Durand community.”
Durand natives who have put two children through Durand Area Schools, the Panchecks have worked hard to keep Shaw’s central to the city’s civic life — and independent from large drug store chains.
Upon their takeover, the couple benefited from a devoted built-in customer base.
“People were very loyal to us from the beginning,” Mark Pancheck said. They returned that loyalty, taking the time to learn names and the little details that make the difference.
“It’s not just a business (to us). That makes it more personal,” he continued.
As their customers are loyal to them, so the Panchecks are loyal to their employees, some of whom have been with the pharmacy since Day 1.
One such employee is Chris Kondell, who recalls helping to install some of the store’s original shelving.
“We were definitely starting from scratch,” she said,
The family atmosphere at Shaw’s was evident from the beginning.
“When customers come in, it’s like going to ‘Cheers’ (the 1980s TV show ‘where everybody knows your name’). Customers come first,” Ami Luchenbill, another Shaw’s original, said. “After 25 years, these people are my second family.”
Reading the tea leaves, it seems clear that Shaw’s will endure for at least another quarter century.
“The future is probably for us to be here another 25-plus years,” Blair Pancheck said this morning, noting that she and her husband were both still in their 40s, retirement a distant prospect.
The coming years may see some cosmetic changes, Pancheck said — they repainted the interior this year — but the business model at Shaw’s will remain constant: “We’ll continue to provide the same hometown service we always have.”
