Man who fought police sent to prison

CORUNNA — A Perry man was sentenced to at least four years in prison Thursday morning in 35th Circuit Court for fighting Michigan State Police troopers.
Philip Blocker, who turned 25 Thursday, was ordered, in addition to serving the prison term, to pay court costs and fines. He was credited with 192 days served. Blocker was sentenced on three counts of resisting/obstructing police officers, which carry a minimum of 16 months each. The sentences were imposed consecutively.
Judge Matthew Stewart told Blocker before sentencing that he had considered a sentence that included probation and treatment, but due to Blocker’s behavior in the Shiawassee County Jail while awaiting sentencing, the judge was instead imposing consecutive sentencing.
Stewart noted Blocker had 16 misconduct reports for numerous incidents, including making jailhouse alcohol, fighting guards and sexual harassment of a female guard, as well as the fact that Blocker attempted to flee the courtroom following his conviction by jury in October 2020.
“You decided to attack the deputies and a police officer,” Stewart said. “They were trying to restrain you and you took them backwards, over the bar and into the gallery. In other words, five minutes after a conviction for resisting and obstructing, you did the exact same thing in this courtroom.”
Public Defender’s Office attorney Doug Corwin blamed Blocker’s behavior on a traumatic brain injury he suffered in a car crash when he was 16, and asked Stewart to impose a sentence that included probation.
“He has difficulty concentrating and focusing,” Corwin said. “I would beg the court for a term of incarceration followed up with probation and treatment.”
Shiawassee County assistant prosecutor Nicole Robertson asked Stewart to impose the maximum sentence possible due to Blocker’s behavior at the jail.
“Alcohol possession, at various times not obeying the officers, refusing to comply,” Robertson said. “Threatening to kill the officers, faking an illness, faking a fall, at one point hitting his own head against the wall. Mr. Blocker has shown that even while incarcerated, he is not following the rules, and that is a serious matter of public safety.”
Blocker gave a rambling, incoherent statement, calling some of the jail reports “out and out lies.”
“Some of these things were exaggerated,” Blocker said, blaming the incidents on him “adjusting to a new environment.” He added that he had been researching his condition to better understand it while awaiting sentencing.
Stewart noted Blocker had violated the terms of his bond in June 2020 by consuming alcohol at Harper’s Bar in East Lansing and getting into a physical altercation with two women.
During a bond violation hearing via Zoom, Blocker’s mother was off camera, telling him what to say.
“It troubled the court that she would attempt to influence the proceedings,” Stewart said, adding Blocker’s mother also had to be lodged in the jail to prevent her from interfering with jury selection prior to trial.
Blocker was charged after Michigan State Police responded to a call April 8, 2020, at his home. Blocker and his mother had gotten into an argument, and a family member called police. The caller told dispatch there were might be firearms at the residence.
When police arrived, Blocker was in his bed, and did not respond to commands from police to show his hands. According to testimony from three MSP troopers who were at the scene, they went “hands on” and attempted to get Blocker to comply.
During the altercation, Blocker “kicked and flailed” before kicking one trooper in the face, and “had his hand on” the stun gun of a trooper who shocked him several times. After Blocker was handcuffed, MSP Sgt. Terry Berdan testified, Blocker was “acting like he had a mental health issue,” and he did not believe Blocker was genuine about not recognizing the troopers were police officers.
Blocker’s mother also was involved in the fracas, attempting to stop the police from arresting her son. She was not arrested at the scene, but later was charged with two felony counts of resisting/obstructing.
Prosecutors offered Blocker a plea deal in July 2020, which would have reduced the felony charges from resisting/obstructing to misdemeanor attempted counts, with a recommendation any potential sentences would not be imposed consecutively. Blocker rejected the plea offer.
