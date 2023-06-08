Habitual CSC offender will take case to trial

OWOSSO — An Owosso man currently serving a prison sentence on unrelated charges refused a plea offer on sexual assault charges from prosecutors at a hearing Wednesday in 35th Circuit Court. The case will go before a jury.
Paul Brewer, 39, is currently facing six felony counts of criminal sexual conduct (third degree, person 13-15), with a habitual offender (fourth notice) enhancement due to prior felony convictions.
At Wednesday’s hearing, Chief Assistant Prosecutor Abigail Tepper said the last best offer her office would extend was for Brewer to plead to one count of CSC-3 and one count of CSC-4, with the habitual offender enhancement being dropped to a third-notice. Minimum sentencing guidelines were estimated at 99-270 months.
Judge Matthew Stewart asked if Brewer would entertain the offer, and Brewer answered that he would not. No date has yet been set for trial.
If Brewer is convicted by a jury at trial, his minimum sentencing guidelines would be from 117-360 months.
Brewer is currently lodged at the Earnest C. Brooks Correctional Facility in Muskegon Heights on a parole violation for his current charges here in Shiawassee County. The original sentence was for methampetamine and weapons charges in Shiawassee and Isabella counties.
He has prior felony convictions for larceny, possession of analogues, possession of cocaine, delivery/manufacture of meth, and delivery/manufacture of synthetic marijuana — all from Shiawassee County, and at least three misdemeanor charges for drunken driving/operating while intoxicated.
Brewer was paroled from his previous prison term in September 2022, and the latest charges are alleged to have taken place in October 2022.
