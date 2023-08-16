DURAND — Flushing resident Jim Shamma used to have a sandwich shop across from a Big John Steak and Onion, which has 16 Mid-Michigan locations — including one in Owosso.
Despite the competing shop’s superior brand name recognition, Shamma says he never lacked for customers, claiming that his own steak and onion sandwich won over several Big John’s workers.
“People used to come get my steak and onion,” Shamma recalled. “I had the employees come to me and ask me what I put on the sandwich. I can’t tell you what I put on my sandwich!”
Shamma has now brought his sandwich smarts to Shiawassee County.
Jimmy’s Steak and Onion held its grand opening Monday at 200 W. Main St. in Durand. The spot was previously home to a Mexican restaurant, and one wall still holds a painting of a desert scene, complete with cacti.
There’s nothing prickly about Jimmy’s, though, including its very affable owner.
Shamma said he had been looking for potential locations in the area. He was drawn to the Durand spot, snapping it up the first day it came up for rent.
Shamma has been working on the space to prepare the restaurant for opening “for a couple of months.” He is building on experience with a pizzeria and a delicatessen in metropolitan Flint.
His motivation for staying in the restaurant business is an enduring love of cooking.
“I like to do food,” Shamma said simply.
The menu at Jimmy’s focuses on a small number of things done well, including the titular steak and onion sub and a chicken Philly sandwich with fresh — and still snappy — veggies and freshly grilled chicken.
Local leaders who gathered for a formal ribbon-cutting Monday were enthusiastic about the addition of Jimmy’s to Durand’s culinary landscape — which, unlike Shamma’s previous sandwich concern, previously lacked something in the steak and onion niche.
“We are always excited when a business chooses Durand,” Greater Durand Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Candyce Wohlsfeld said. “Jimmy’s will be a fine addition to our already great group of eateries.”
Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The shop is closed Sundays. Service is eat in or carry out, no delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.