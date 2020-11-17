CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release Monday asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person, Susie Kay Wells.
Wells, 46, was last seen Nov. 4 at the Welcome Inn in Caledonia Township.
Her family reports that she is mentally ill and “special attention is needed for her care.”
Wells is described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall with a medium build, green eyes and gray/brown hair. Officials said Wells may be wearing sweatpants with the word “Michigan” down the leg, a blue fleece jacket, gray boots and she’s also likely carrying a mesh medium sized bag or purse, peach or pink in color.
The woman has previous connections to the Durand area but told family members she may be going to Flint or possibly Detroit. She does not own a vehicle and has not driven in years, officials said.
The sheriff’s office received a report that Wells was given a ride to the corner of M-21 and M-13 Nov. 6; she was allegedly asking to go to Flint at the time.
“If this report is correct, she was wearing black sweatpants and a gray zip-up sweatshirt,” officials said in the release. “She also had on a brownish colored dress or long shirt that was down over her sweatpants. She had her gray boots on and had a bag or purse that she was carrying.”
Anyone with information is asked to call (989) 743-9112.
