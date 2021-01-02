OWOSSO — A pair of food distribution events are planned in January.
On Tuesday, The Greater Lansing Food Bank and Catholic Charities, 1480 N. M-52, will host a distribution from 3 to 5 p.m. Registration begins at 2 p.m.
On Jan. 18, the Greater Lansing Food Bank, Owosso Rotary Club and Owosso High School, 765 E. North St., will host a distribution from 3 to 5 p.m.
Registration begins at 2 p.m. for both events.
Both events will include free shelf stable and frozen food, and produce.
People should bring ID and remain in their vehicles.
For more information, call (517) 908-3680.
