BYRON — Reading and writing go hand in hand. Learn one, and the other is sure to follow. It’s no surprise, then, that first graders at Byron Elementary School have dabbled in the fine art of letter writing this National Reading Month.
Last week, members of Dawn Bartlett’s first-grade class were given an assignment to write a letter to a sports figure. Given that the school’s reading month theme is “March Madness,” it’s altogether appropriate that the figure they selected was Michigan State University men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo, whose success in the original March Madness — i.e. the NCAA men’s basketball tournament — is legendary.
