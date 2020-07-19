Long struggle behind, still ahead

DURAND — Marian Tovar is happy to report she’s feeling stronger every day, after a struggle with COVID-19 that landed her in the hospital for 22 days and nearly killed her.
When the retired paraprofessional from Durand Area Schools first heard about the coronavirus back in March, like many people she didn’t take it too seriously because she believed it was similar to the flu.
Her experience with the virus — which started in late March, making her case one of the earliest confirmed in Shiawassee County — has changed her perspective entirely.
“This is real. It’s not a hoax, it’s not a political thing,” Tovar, 66, said Thursday from her home in Durand, where she continues to use oxygen 24/7. “This literally attacks you. It’s evil. I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy.”
At the same time, she said, her harrowing ordeal has had positive effects, including crystallizing for her what is truly important in life.
“It’s amazing how much my outlook has changed. My priority now is my family, and being there for them,” she said. “My faith is so much stronger than it was before. I am blessed, I’m lucky. I owe everything to God, my family and Memorial Healthcare.”
She said the staff on the COVID-19 floor at Memorial Healthcare not only provided medical care but also served as a substitute family during her hospitalization, since no were visitors allowed.
“The people at Memorial were wonderful. I cannot say enough about how I was treated there,” Tovar said. “I couldn’t be more thankful to them. They were my lifeline.”
Both Tovar and her husband, Al Tovar, were infected by COVID-19 but his case was much milder, feeling like a bad cold. Marian Tovar, who has COPD and diabetes, got hit much harder.
The couple aren’t sure how they became infected, since they wore masks and took other safety precautions. Marian Tovar said she believes they might have been exposed during a night out bowling, but added they will probably never know for sure.
By the end of March, both Tovars were feeling poorly and coughing a lot. Marian Tovar contracted an eye infection. A few days later, she began to experience other symptoms, including nausea. Oddly, neither Tovar ever had a fever, a common coronavirus symptom.
By April 3, she couldn’t keep down food or water. On her doctor’s advice, Tovar went to the emergency department at Memorial, where she tested positive for COVID-19. She was treated for nausea and sent home.
On the following Monday, she still felt unwell. Three days later, when Tovar told her doctor she had started coughing up blood, she was sent to Memorial. This time, Tovar was admitted to the ICU unit, which by then served as the COVID-19 ward.
When her condition seemed to stabilize after several days, doctors considered sending her home again. Then, on the 14th day of her infection, the virus took a potentially deadly turn.
“I could not breathe,” Tovar said. “If you put plastic wrap over your face, your nose and your mouth and try to breathe, that’s what it was like. I was in a panic.”
Hospital staffers calmed her down, enabling her to breathe a little better. But every breath was a chore. She felt severely tired and only wanted to sleep. Concerned, her doctors talked about transferring Tovar to University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor.
“I was terrified,” Tovar said. “I didn’t want to go. I felt like I was losing the battle, that I was going to die. And if I was dying, I at least wanted to be in a hospital near my family so they wouldn’t have to drive to Ann Arbor.”
That was the day, she said, that she gave up on surviving. Sensing Tovar was feeling down, registered nurse Wesley Filkins and patient technician Jessica Converse stayed past their work shifts to sit with the patient and share her tears.
They implored her to keep fighting. Tovar responded that she was ready to let a ventilator help her breathe. That’s when Filkins knew she had given up.
“No. You have to keep fighting,” she remembers Filkins telling her. He extracted her promise that she would continue to battle COVID-19 through the night.
Tovar kept her promise, spending the whole night praying.
She asked God to either let her go or keep her alive. The next morning, she was still in rough shape. Using every bit of energy she had left, she spoke on the phone with a couple of her daughters and her husband, who urged her to follow medical advice.
“He didn’t really realize I had given up,” Tovar said. “I told him I loved him, and that was it.”
Moments later, she dozed off in her hospital bed. Around lunchtime, when she awoke from her nap, everything had changed again.
“I just felt different, like a burden had been lifted,” she said. “I felt like the earth had shifted. I felt better, and I knew I was going to make it. I had a smile on my face. From there, every day I went uphill.”
Beating earlier doctors’ predictions that she would stay in the hospital until June, Tovar was released the Friday before Mother’s Day weekend. As she was leaving, the hospital staff lined up and applauded her victory over COVID-19.
On a recent visit to Memorial for a test, staff members surprised her by gathering in the doctor’s office, prompting Tovar to shed tears of joy.
“We’re all friends now. We’re very close,” she said. “These are people with hearts. I had the best care around. The doctors, the nurses, the technicians, even the kitchen staff — the care they all gave me was amazing.”
The experience brought Tovar and her husband, and their blended family of seven daughters, closer together, she said. Life is beginning to return to normal, with Marian Tovar taking up cooking and laundry once more.
She’s making progress, but still has a distance to go. She’s on oxygen, her immune system is weakened, her heart isn’t working as well as it once did and her lung capacity isn’t normal.
The Tovars are both testing negative for the virus, and Marian Tovar has tested positive for antibodies.
“I can hug my grandchildren now, and that means the world,” she said. “This makes you appreciate what you used to take for granted. I don’t sweat the small stuff anymore. I have the best friends and family in the world. I’ve been given this blessing of more time, and I want to make the most of it.”
She and Al Tovar, a retired railroader, have 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. These days, the couple are spending lots of time together and looking forward to the day when they can go camping, their favorite activity.
Although the number of infections is ticking up in Michigan and nationally, Shiawassee County’s infection rate increased by only a handful over the past few weeks. Tovar said she hopes people will keep playing it safe, sporting face masks and social distancing until the coronavirus is under control.
“What my family went through was horrible,” she said. “People need to realize they can be asymptomatic and still spread it to anyone, from newborns to seniors.”
