Ovid City Council delays action on police pay issue

OVID — Ovid City Council members voted Monday to delay until February salary requests involving Chief Lisa Rousseau and Police Officer Jaclyn Allen, saying the city’s finance committee needs to be involved.
The issue of a cost of living increase for Rousseau has been simmering for more than one meeting.
Mayor William Lasher has consistently maintained that Rousseau, who was hired in September 2022, agreed to forgo the allowance until December 2023. Rousseau says this was something she and Lasher discussed prior to her hiring, but not one she ever agreed to in writing.
Council members approved a 4% COLA for every city employee other than Rousseau at their December meeting. On Monday, Lasher cited a Sept. 16, 2022 memo he wrote to council members in which he asserted that Rousseau had agreed to a pause in the COLA.
Councilmember Mary Perrien declared that she was against any provision pausing COLA for Rousseau, regardless of whether she had agreed or not — which, again, Rousseau denies.
“I feel a COLA should go to everyone,” Perrien said.
In regards to Officer Allen, Rousseau requested that her hourly wage be raised immediately to $23.95 and further incremented to $24.95 on Aug. 26 of this year will also be revisited next month. Rousseau has said in previous meetings that Allen was hired in at an incorrect wage.
In her report to council, Rousseau noted the arrest — with the aid of St. Johns police — of an 18-year-old St. Johns man caught rifling through cars in Ovid on New Year’s Eve. The man is currently lodged in the Clinton County Jail.
Ovid officers are continuing to investigate the November theft of a catalytic converter from a car at Nate’s Auto Body, including the submission of evidence to the Michigan State Police Crime Lab.
Rousseau praised Officer Robert Watson’s persistence in that matter. “He’s been a real pit bull,” she said.
The department is also pursuing leads concerning the theft last summer of some “expensive equipment” from Simpson’s Greenhouse.
In other business, council members approved an adjustment in the pay rate of Department of Public Works employee Cody Syers from $19.21 per hour to $19.32 per hour, saying the 4% COLA for Syers was calculated incorrectly in the previously-approved 2023 budget. Syers earned $18.58 per hour in 2022.
