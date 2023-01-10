Ovid City Council delays action on police pay issue

The City of Ovid’s latest council meeting saw the body defer action on a requested cost of living adjustment from police chief Lisa Rousseau

 Argus-Press File Photo

OVID — Ovid City Council members voted Monday to delay until February salary requests involving Chief Lisa Rousseau and Police Officer Jaclyn Allen, saying the city’s finance committee needs to be involved.

The issue of a cost of living increase for Rousseau has been simmering for more than one meeting.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.