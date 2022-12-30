Longtime deputy ready to take over as Shiawassee County sheriff

CORUNNA — Soon-to-be Shiawassee County Sheriff Doug Chapman wanted to be a police officer from the time he was a young boy — and now he is about to be the highest law enforcement officer here.
“I believe in honesty and transparency,” Chapman said during a Thursday phone interview. “My job is to do the best I can for the people of this county. I am very happy. This is something I have wanted since I was a kid.”
Chapman was appointed as sheriff by a committee comprised of prosecutor Scott Koerner, County Clerk Caroline Wilson and Probate Judge Thomas Dignan after current Sheriff Brian BeGole won election to the Michigan House of Representatives for the 71st District.
When Chapman was a young boy, his parents were friends with the sheriff and undersheriff, Jim Lajoie and Dave Shenk.They used to come over to Chapman’s house to play cards, and Doug knew they were undercover police officers.
“It was brought to me at a very young age, I would watch those guys and listen to them,” Chapman said. “My mother got hired by the sheriff’s office as a cook. On the weekends, I’d come to the jail, and help her cook and serve meals to the inmates. I just got so intrigued by being a deputy.”
Chapman was then married at the age of 21, and began working construction. But the idea of being a deputy never left his mind. For five years, Chapman said he “begged” former sheriff Jim Lajoie for a job.
“For five years straight, I begged him for a job,” Chapman explains. “On Oct. 1, 1994, I was hired by Jim Lajoie. After that, I started in the jail.”
From there, Chapman then started as a road deputy for the sheriff’s office, and three decades later, Chapman is about to be sworn in as the Shiawassee County Sheriff.
“I don’t have enemies,” Chapman said. “I try to do what’s honest and what’s right.”
Moving forward, Chapman wants to make sure the sheriff’s office can attract new talent, since several deputies are approaching retirement.
“That’s our biggest challenge right now,” Chapman said. “I want to continue having a close relationship with the courts and the prosecutor’s office.”
One of his main priorities is fighting the drug epidemic in Shiawassee County, as evidenced by Chapman’s efforts with Families Against Narcotics (FAN) and the Shiawassee County Drug Court.
“It’s a team,” Chapman said. “I want to work closely with the media. We have a lot of problems in this community with drugs. You know how I hate that.”e
But for now, Chapman is going to concentrate on a smooth transition, taking over for soon-to-be State Rep. BeGole.
“I’m getting to know all of our new deputies and I’m really impressed,” Chapman said. “I’m very lucky. We have some good people.”
