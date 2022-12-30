Longtime deputy ready to take over as Shiawassee County sheriff

Argus-Press File Photo Doug Chapman, left, is shown testifying before the Michigan House Judiciary Committee in 2017. Seated to Chapman's left is Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso, whose term ends Jan. 1.

CORUNNA — Soon-to-be Shiawassee County Sheriff Doug Chapman wanted to be a police officer from the time he was a young boy — and now he is about to be the highest law enforcement officer here.

“I believe in honesty and transparency,” Chapman said during a Thursday phone interview. “My job is to do the best I can for the people of this county. I am very happy. This is something I have wanted since I was a kid.”

