Rep. Slotkin addressed Owosso Rotary on economic issues, ‘looking at’ possible Senate run

OWOSSO — Ever wonder what the phrase “working across the aisle” looks like?
One possible illustration is in the career of Elissa Slotkin. The Lansing Democrat, just beginning a new term in the U.S. House of Representatives as the voice of Michigan’s newly-drawn 7th District, served two presidents during her time in the CIA.
She spent 18 months in the George W. Bush White House, then came to work for his successor, Barack Obama.
“I did the same job for a very different president,” Slotkin told Owosso Rotary Club members Wednesday at the club’s regular luncheon meeting at the Armory.
Slotkin’s new district takes in all of Shiawassee County, plus Ingham, Eaton, Clinton, Livingston and a portion of Oakland County. The change from the former 8th District has given her new areas to learn and new people to meet, but she’s proven able to adapt to fresh environs in the past.
Slotkin’s personal background and family history — her grandparents owned the Livonia-based Hygrade Food Products, which in 1959 won the right to be the exclusive hot dog supplier of Tiger Stadium; “We are service people. That is our family business,” Slotkin said — have enabled her to navigate electoral tightropes in ideologically diverse areas.
On Wednesday, Slotkin explained to the gathered Rotarians that her heart was firmly in the hinterlands. Having grown up in Holly (population just south of 6,000) the concerns of small towns and rural villages are something she’s plenty familiar with.
“The average person in my district lives in a town with a population of between 2,000 and 10,000 people,” Slotkin said. At close to 15,000, Owosso is somewhat larger, but she said it shares many of the same concerns with its smaller neighbors, including how to keep both residents and businesses from leaving.
Slotkin appears to have been familiarizing herself with some uniquely Shiawassee concerns, including the site bordering Durand and Vernon Twp. which has been proffered as a spot for industrial development. The 600-acre parcel was once rumored to become the site of a major steel mill employing hundreds, and may still be attractive for something like an electric vehicle battery plant.
“I would be interested in working with the (Michigan Economic Development Corporation) to bring something here,” she said.
Slotkin also recognizes the need to invest in the nation’s infrastructure, especially given the seemingly increased frequency of major weather events such as the torrential rains which have ravaged northern California, or the tornadoes which have torn up the American Southeast.
“This is the time to pounce,” Slotkin said.
She’s also concerned about a state teacher shortage along with a mental health crisis she termed “acute,” noting the dearth of appropriate beds in hospitals, forcing jails to be “holding facilities” for the mentally ill because of those shortages.
Since the announcement by Michigan’s senior senator, Debbie Stabenow, that she would not be seeking reelection in 2024, Slotkin has been frequently bandied as a possible Democratic successor.
“A lot” of people have asked, Slotkin admitted when the topic was brought up on Wednesday. “An earthquake has hit Michigan politics. She (Stabenow) is an institution here.”
“I am looking at it (a run),” she admitted, “but so are a lot of other people.”
