Owosso High grad gets ‘Hollywood Week’ experience on ‘American Idol’

OWOSSO — Sunday marked the beginning of “Hollywood Week” on “American Idol,” and an Owosso High School grad was among the hopefuls fighting for a spot in the show’s live main event.
“American Idol,” for those who avoided television entirely during the show’s early 2000s heyday, is a national singing competition in which youthful vocalists (ages 15-29) are given a shot at celebrity. The show currently consists of four televised rounds — the pre-recorded audition stage, Hollywood Week and the “Showstopper” round, and the live performance shows.
Rachael Dahl auditioned for “American Idol” before celebrity judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie in November in Nashville. Though it didn’t make it to broadcast, her performance was sufficiently impressive to earned her “golden ticket,” entitling her to travel to Los Angeles and compete in Hollywood Week.
It has been estimated that somewhere in the neighborhood of 200 golden tickets are issued each season, while ScreenRant reported in 2021 that approximately 100,000 contestants audition annually in some way, shape or form (though not all of these make it in front of the celebrity judges).
Dahl, currently a junior majoring in biology at Alma College, has been receiving press notices for her performative qualities for a solid decade, with the first coming in November 2013 when she was announced as a cast member in the Owosso Community Players’ production of “Miracle on 34th Street.” More and better was to come.
The very next year Dahl was one of two actresses to play the youngest version of Princess Fiona in “Shrek the Musical,” which was the first play to grace the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts stage since the theater had been gutted by a February 2007 fire.
In 2017, Dahl’s talents as a visual artist were recognized, with her painting entitled “Twisting Melodies,” being named a regional winner in the 2017 Congressional Art Competition in Michigan’s Fourth Congressional District.
More recently, Dahl has performed in Alma College theater productions including 2021’s “The Addams Family.”
None of that truly prepared her for the sensation of performing on “Idol.”
“When you walk in that room, it doesn’t feel real. Everyone is so well-lit for television, they almost don’t look real, and their voices echo throughout the room,” Dahl said in a press release. “Then, they say your name, and it hits you: ‘Wow, Katy Perry knows who I am, and she’s about to give me feedback on a song I’m going to perform for her.’ Time goes by in a blur.
“When they gave me that ‘golden ticket,’ it felt like a dream. I thought, ‘What is my life now?’”
Dahl’s audition came after she was scouted by Laci Kaye Booth — a contestant on the 17th season of “American Idol” who has since risen to fame as a singer — reached out to Dahl through Instagram. Booth had seen Dahl’s performance of one of her songs on Instagram and encouraged her to send the video to the producers at “Idol.”
“I actually got the notification on my phone during one of my classes. It said, ‘Laci Kaye Booth has sent you a message on Instagram.’ I had a bit of a silent freak-out, because she’s one of my singing idols. I can’t imagine what my professor must have thought,” Dahl said.
Dahl followed Booth’s advice and was thrilled when producers for the ABC program asked her to travel to Nashville to audition. There, she met the show’s host, Ryan Seacrest, and performed two songs for the judges: Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out for a Hero” and Cam’s “Burning House.”
“I actually came in ready to perform another song, which I had been practicing for weeks. But when I told the judges what I was going to sing, Katy Perry said she didn’t want to hear me sing that one. I didn’t realize the judges could do that! So, I had to think fast and come up with another song,” Dahl said.
“It definitely made me nervous. But anyone who tells you that they’re not nervous when they perform is lying.”
Bryan did not believe that Dahl should advance in the competition, but Richie strongly supported her. Perry told Dahl that she would “take a chance” on her, and Bryan eventually reversed his vote.
Hollywood Week on “Idol” consists of two rounds. Performers perform solo, then in pairs for the right to advance to the Showstopper round. The judges make cuts after each round.
After Round 2 of Hollywood Week having aired Monday, Dahl confirmed on her Instagram account that she had not been selected to advance to Showstoppers.
“It’s safe to say none of my full auditions are gonna be airing,” she wrote. “I didn’t survive Hollywood Week … but I got exactly what I needed from this out of the blue chance.
“Lionel Richie gave me the most inspiring talk that I’ll take with me for the rest of my life, so that’s a win. Being a contestant was fantastic, and also the most stressful thing I’ve ever done.
“If you know me, you know I love taking chances, onto the next adventure,” she concluded.
