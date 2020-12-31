SHIAWASSEE AREA — 2020 saw the aftermath of a shocking local murder and a defiant barber grab national headlines.
In addition major court stories in Shiawassee County included a shooting incident in Owosso, a new county prosecutor elected, a local police chief fired, as well as several lawsuits, including one that found the county violated Michigan’s Open Meetings Act when it selected a new treasurer.
Shiawassee County’s court systems were heavily impacted by COVID-19, with jury trials in circuit court being paused for four months, allowed to resume, and paused once more.
Among the major cases this past year were:
Latunski murder case
draws national attention
Mark Latunski, 51, of Morrice, was charged with the murder and partial mutilation of Swartz Creek native Kevin Bacon in December 2019. After meeting via the Grindr dating app, Latunski picked up Bacon and returned to Latunski’s West Tyrell Road residence, and the two men engaged in consensual BDSM sex.
Latunski then killed Bacon by slashing his throat, before hanging him upside-down by his ankles from a basement rafter. He then cut off Bacon’s testicles, fried and consumed them.
Bacon was reported missing by his family after not appearing for a family function Dec. 23, 2019. His body was discovered when Michigan State Police, who were acting on a request for assistance from the Clayton Township Police Department, went to Latunski’s 703 W. Tyrrell Road residence Dec. 28, 2019.
Latunski was arrested at the scene and arraigned Dec. 30, 2019, in 66th District Court.
As the case wound its way through the courts in early 2020, Latunski was deemed not competent to stand trial in February, and was ordered to undergo treatment at the state’s psychiatric center.
In October, Latunski was ruled competent to stand trial by 66th District Court Judge Ward Clarkson. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, jury trials are currently paused in Shiawassee County. If convicted of murder, Michigan law requires lifetime incarceration.
Shooting incident
Three individuals were charged with numerous felony counts in connection with an August shooting incident on Washington Street in Owosso.
Alex Letts, 20, of Perry, Spencer Ryder, 26, of Owosso, and Michael Evans, 20, of Clinton, were allegedly involved with a dispute related to a drug deal.
According to police, one of the three fired a handgun at a group of three people. The individuals were not hit by the bullet but were injured by concrete shrapnel from a ricochet.
Following the shooting, Letts allegedly went on the run for several weeks in the Lansing area, before being apprehended by the MSP Fugitive Recovery Team. When he was arrested, Letts allegedly had a stolen firearm and drugs in his possession. He also faces additional charges in Ingham County, and has an outstanding drug-related warrant in Clinton County.
Letts, Ryder and Evans’ respective cases are currently pending in 35th Circuit Court.
Karl the barber
Owosso barber Karl Manke appeared on numerous cable news networks for defying Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s March lockdown orders by keeping his shop open in April and May during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Manke held rallies in front of his shop, urging owners to open their respective businesses despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
He was cited by Owosso police, then had his barber and business licenses suspended by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
After attracting the attention of Whitmer and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, Manke remained defiant, and refused to close his shop.
Months of legal wrangling eventually resulted in the misdemeanor charges being dropped, and an administrative judge has dismissed all but one complaint against Manke, which is still pending.
Koerner appointed, then elected
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner was appointed by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart to finish the term of Deana Finnegan, who retired as of March 31.
Koerner announced a run for prosecutor in his own right, and defeated Democrat Robert Hinojosa 23,828 (63.8 percent) to 13,381 (35.8 percent). His new term begins Jan. 1, 2021.
Open Meetings Act lawsuit
An Owosso resident successfully sued Shiawassee County for an Open Meetings Act violation for interviewing, discussing and electing a candidate for county treasurer in September 2019.
The lawsuit was transferred to Clinton County due to conflicts involving local officials. The suit was settled in June, with 29th Circuit Court Judge Randy Tahvonen ruling that the Shiawassee County treasurer selection committee — Judge Thomas Dignan, Prosecutor Finnegan and Clerk Caroline Wilson “conducted deliberations and interviews of and regarding the five applicants for the appointment of Shiawassee County Treasurer in closed session, and in doing so violated the Michigan Open Meetings Act.”
The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners voted to accept a settlement agreement. As part of that agreement, the county admitted fault in having violated the OMA. The county paid the plaintiff $500, and the plaintiff’s attorney was awarded approximately $10,000 in attorney fees, which was paid by the county’s insurance carrier.
The same resident filed another lawsuit in December related to the county’s hiring lof egal counsel, which alleges the county board of commissioners violated the OMA in doing so. No further court dates have yet been scheduled.
Chiros fired
Former Corunna Police Chief Nick Chiros was fired from his position in November after profanely ordering a man to leave the scene of a negotiation with a suicidal person. Chiros arrested the man, video of which appeared on the internet.
Chiros told Matthew Wrosch to leave the scene, but Wrosch refused. Chiros is seen in the video swearing at Wrosch several times and placing him under arrest.
Wrosch was lodged at the Shiawassee County Jail overnight and released the next morning when the prosecutor’s office declined to issue a warrant.
The video of the incident was uploaded to YouTube to Wrosch’s “Michigan Constitutional Crusader” page, where it garnered thousands of views. The city of Corunna was inundated with phone calls and emails demanding that Chiros be fired, and the city’s various Facebook pages were taken down.
Corunna’s City Council then voted to terminate the employment of Chiros, who worked for the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office for 231/2 years, and Corunna police for 15.
