Members of the Owosso and Owosso Township fire departments inspect the scene of a fire at the long-closed Welcome Inn on E. M-21 Wednesday.

CALEDONIA TWP. — A structure fire resulted in heavy damage to the former Welcome Inn on E. M-21 late Wednesday evening before firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control.

Owosso Twp. Fire Chief Mike Ardelean said this morning that the original call came in at 9:18 p.m. Wednesday for a fire at 1513 E. M-21.

