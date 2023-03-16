CALEDONIA TWP. — A structure fire resulted in heavy damage to the former Welcome Inn on E. M-21 late Wednesday evening before firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control.
Owosso Twp. Fire Chief Mike Ardelean said this morning that the original call came in at 9:18 p.m. Wednesday for a fire at 1513 E. M-21.
“It looks like it started near the back of the units,” Ardelean said.
Firefighters from Corunna-Caledonia, Owosso and Owosso Twp. responded to the call, and were able to extinguish the fire, with units clearing the scene shortly after midnight. No one was reported injured.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
It is possible that an unhoused person inadvertently started the fire. There were tents behind the former motel.
