CORUNNA — New Shiawassee County assistant public defender John Gorniak said his quest for justice began when his parents and grandparents were forced from their homes in Poland to perform forced labor during WWII.
“My parents, they grew up in Poland during World War II,” said Gorniak, who started March 1. “My whole family was slave laborers for about five years, the entire course of the war. They were, my grandparents were, my entire family. It took me many years to realize I was hurt by that. I wanted to protect them, so I always wanted to fight for justice in a sense.”
Gorniak said he has always admired President Abraham Lincoln and how he also helped to end the injustice of slavery.
Prior to coming to work with the public defender’s office, Gorniak mostly practiced as an independent attorney in Macomb County and the Detroit area.
“I’ve never had any murder cases or anything,” Gorniak said, adding he has also worked in civil cases, general practice, and other areas of the law.
He remembers getting his law license in 1994 and preparing for his first trial as a defense attorney. He was representing a man accused of assaulting a sheriff’s deputy inside a jail.
“My first trial, I was afraid to have it,” Gorniak said. “The deputy said he assaulted him. But his partner said, ‘No, the deputy punched him 20 times.’ That became the theme of the trial. And we won that trial. That was my first felony trial. I beat the best prosecutor in Macomb County. I don’t want to mention his name, but he had won like 20 in a row before that. All the old-time attorneys were coming up to me and shaking my hand. I didn’t take it like I was great, he was just due to lose.
“And me and that attorney became the best of friends.”
Originally born in Detroit, Gorniak attended Warren High School, before enrolling at Oakland Community College for two years. He transferred to the University of Detroit-Mercy to finish his undergraduate degree and completed his law degree there as well.
Gorniak said he feels the most pressure when he’s representing a defendant who is innocent.
“You find cases where witnesses are lying,” Gorniak said. “You put them up on the stand and kind of take it apart.”
Thus far, Gorniak said he’s enjoying his time in Shiawassee County and the public defender’s office, working with Doug Corwin and Amy Husted. Gorniak added that he’s planning on relocating to Shiawassee County in the near future.
“Doug and Amy are great,” Gorniak said. “The judges are great. I’m liking it. A legal system in a place like Shiawassee County can be more sophisticated than in a big city. People do a better job. It’s satisfying to help people.”
