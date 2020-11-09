MAPLE GROVE TWP. — Twin Township Ambulance announced Don Dawes was the winner of the Queen of Hearts drawing this week.
Don chose No. 47, which contained the three of clubs.
The next drawing is at 8 p.m. Thursday at Big Joe’s. The estimated jackpot is $1,900. Dawes took home $25 for being the winning ticket holder. Tickets are available for $1 at Big Joe’s, Tip N Point, Golden Comb, Bauman Brothers Auto parts and the Hornets nest.
