The Argus-Press
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — The exact times and dates for this year’s Shiawassee Goodfellows “Wrap a Child in Warmth” campaign are still being set, but one thing is definite: There’s a need for more businesses to participate.
Citing the COVID-19 pandemic, some area businesses that have consistently allowed Goodfellows volunteers to collect donations in front of their storefronts are opting out this year.
Shiawassee Goodfellows, which purchases winter clothing for area children in need, is seeking outdoor locations where volunteers sporting maroon aprons can hand out newspapers and accept contributions.
Pandemic or not, the organization is moving forward with this year’s campaign because of the great need within the county of children for winter clothing, Shiawassee Goodfellows President Robert Dorcey said.
“With the limited available spots to collect donations, the need for other options or additional help will be greatly needed to help keep children of Shiawassee County warm this year,” he said.
The group does expect to accept donations from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 2-3 at the Owosso Post Office and the corner near Fifth Third Bank in Owosso. However, the remaining schedule is open, because such businesses as Walmart and VG’s are unable to allow the group to collect money there this year.
“This is an evolving process this year, where we will be selling papers at different locations for shorter time frames and may have to utilize multiple days to get out, due to the need,” Dorcey said.
Shiawassee Goodfellows provided for 662 children last year and the number appears to grow yearly, Dorcey said.
As always, 100 percent of all money collected will be used for the purchase of the county’s children’s needs.
Donations can be sent to the organization’s new address, an office at 1069 E. Main St. (formerly the K&G Wellness building, behind NAPA Auto Parts). Online donations can be made at shiawassee-goodfellows.com.
Also needed are volunteers to help shop with the recipient families.
To help, contact Dorcey at (989) 720-1120 or rob@elitetax-mi.com.
(0) comments
