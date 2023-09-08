NEW LOTHROP — A Grand Rapids educator with close ties to the area is in line to become the next superintendent of New Lothrop Area Public Schools.
NLAPS Board of Education president Rick White has confirmed that the board cast a unanimous 7-0 vote in favor of entering into contract negotiations with Dr. Heather Thompson.
The board made its decision Wednesday night after conducting lengthy second interviews with Thompson and Peck Junior/Senior High School principal Ashley McCann-Markham at a special meeting.
The board had whittled six candidates down to the two finalists following a first round of interviews last week.
“Dr. Thompson brings a broad background of experience to lead New Lothrop Area Public Schools forward,” White said in an e-mailed statement.
“We are very happy to have been able to find a candidate with her prior experience. We look forward to working together with her to guide New Lothrop Area Public Schools to continued success and striving to improve excellence.” Both candidates made presentations to the board on teacher training and other topics. They then fielded questions from board members and members of the public.
In her interview Wednesday, Thompson spoke about her connections to her staff, her philosophies on retaining young teachers and her community involvement.
Thompson has been principal of Harrison Park Academy, part of the Grand Rapids Public School District, since 2019.
She holds bachelor’s degrees from the University of Michigan in behavioral psychology and in clinical psychology from Ashford University (2004); a master’s degree from Capella University in educational leadership (2009); Ed.S from Capella University in curriculum and instruction (2012); and a Ph.D from Capella University in curriculum and instruction with a focus on PreK-12 learning.
Ashford University is now called University of Arizona Global Campus.
Salary range for the position, according to the initial job posting, is between $115,000 and $135,0000 annually. It’s unclear when contract talks will begin or how long they will take.
If negotiations are successful, Thompson will succeed Dr. Anthony Berthiaume, who left after eight years for the same position with St. Johns.
