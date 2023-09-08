New Lothrop School Board votes to enter intocontract negotiations with superintendent candidate

Dr. Heather Thompson-Luznak

NEW LOTHROP — A Grand Rapids educator with close ties to the area is in line to become the next superintendent of New Lothrop Area Public Schools.

NLAPS Board of Education president Rick White has confirmed that the board cast a unanimous 7-0 vote in favor of entering into contract negotiations with Dr. Heather Thompson.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.