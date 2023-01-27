Lincoln High teacher devises novel way to teach students about WWI

OWOSSO — Thomas Ogle wanted his students to understand World War I-style trench warfare better than a textbook passage could describe.
He came up (or perhaps “game” up?) with a truly novel solution.
Inspired by Dungeons & Dragons, the famous fantasy role-playing game first published in 1974, Ogle, a social studies teacher at Lincoln Alternative High School, created a game he calls “Trenches and Tanks,” which he rolled out to his primarily 10th-12th grade World History students to general acclaim.
The game requires students to fully activate their imaginations, creating unique characters which then have to respond to unpredictable war-like situations. Much like a recent draftee of the era, players are thrown into treacherous terrain with often inadequate intel, not knowing what dangers might lurk around every corner. Said dangers can include enemy detachments waiting in a foxhole or the possibility of the character contracting trench foot — a condition brought on by excessive moisture, which in advanced cases involves blisters, open sores and fungal infections.
Ogle said it was important that no two characters were the same. Each needed its own strengths, weaknesses and backstory.
“Trenches and Tanks immerses the students more so than merely reading a textbook passage by placing them in the trench. Through their character, they make decisions that impact the overall experience of the game. The decisions they make don’t just impact them, but also the other players,” Ogle explained via email. “They need to prepare for any possible situation, with limited resources, like soldiers had to during World War I. It puts the kids in the driver’s seat of their educational experience.”
According to Ogle, the game is designed to be interdisciplinary, requiring students to use literacy and practical math skills, along with peer collaboration.
“Academically, students are required to carefully read every stat and inventory description; listen to scenarios and events announced by the student designated ‘Game Master;’ and utilize math skills to determine role-playing game features like hit points, armor, status effects, modifiers and experience points,” he said.
Ogle said that students expressed a “great interest” in the activity, and for many the only complaint was wanting the game to last longer — surely a stark contrast from anyone who experienced genuine trench warfare.
Ogle is in his first year at Lincoln after previously having taught social studies and video production for three years in the Lansing School District. He undoubtedly is passionate about teaching history.
“I have always had a fond interest in history because I have always loved being told stories and telling them to others. Learning how our society got to where it is today always fascinates me. We are where we are based on the decisions of those before us. Why did they make those decisions? And more importantly, how did they feel about the decisions they made? By answering these questions, and the many that will likely follow, it gives us the chance to consider how we might be remembered in our own chapter of the story of our shared world,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.