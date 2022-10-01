CORUNNA — The lawn in front of 1042 N. Shiawassee St. in Corunna was assaulted by a whopping 14 shovels on Thursday as nearly all the key players in Shiawassee government were on hand to symbolically innagurate the transformation of the former nursing facility into the new home of the county’s Department of Veterans Affairs and Services with a pubic groundbreaking ceremony.

The spade-wielders included nearly all of the county commissioners, Sheriff Brian BeGole, 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart, outgoing County Coordinator Brian Boggs, County Clerk Caroline Wilson and representatives from Veterans Affairs.

