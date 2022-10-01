CORUNNA — The lawn in front of 1042 N. Shiawassee St. in Corunna was assaulted by a whopping 14 shovels on Thursday as nearly all the key players in Shiawassee government were on hand to symbolically innagurate the transformation of the former nursing facility into the new home of the county’s Department of Veterans Affairs and Services with a pubic groundbreaking ceremony.
The spade-wielders included nearly all of the county commissioners, Sheriff Brian BeGole, 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart, outgoing County Coordinator Brian Boggs, County Clerk Caroline Wilson and representatives from Veterans Affairs.
Plans for a new veterans facility have been steadily advancing for three years, but they weren’t made concrete until the county board approved a $699,000 bid from RBF Construction to revamp the Shiawassee Street facility at a special meeting on Sept. 1.
“This has been a labor of love. I think there are several individuals who’ve worked very hard to get this across the finish line,” Boggs said. “We happened to have a good board of commissioners who saw the value in this and a good, strong Veterans board who saw the value of this and they came together to develop this project, and I think it’s going to be a highlight of our county and a beacon not only for our county but the surrounding area as well.”
Thursday’s ceremony featured a nearly eight-minute speech by Board of Commissioners Chairman Greg Brodeur, R-District 2, in which he waxed poetic on the valor of American vets, painting them as the guarantors of civic advancement and prosperity.
“The veterans standing here and countless others in the American military protected not just the United States but the civilized, free world,” Brodeur said. “It allowed us to trade, produce, exchange ideas, to exchange thoughts, commerce, people, and what happened in the last 70 years has been an explosion of prosperity and human comfort and wealth that the world has never seen before. We have lived in a phenomenal golden age of humanity that has never been seen in all of history because of the American veterans standing at the edges of our civilization and keeping the barbarians from approaching our gate.”
William Almy, a district veterans’ commander, was one of several veterans who attended the groundbreaking. Almy was drafted into the army in 1969. He attended boot camp at Fort Knox before being shipped to Vietnam, where he served with the 5th Infantry Division for 11 months. He seemed pleased with the day’s proceedings and hopeful that the new facility would better the lives of the area’s ex-service members.
“It’s a humbling experience to be here and see what (Shiawassee County’s) done in ... support of the community top to bottom,” Almy said. “It’s near and dear to me, because nearly every vet has underlying issues with post-traumatic stress disorder, Agent Orange or other problems, and they need service and therapy to help them. This is a network link to get the help they need.”
Mark Drayton, secretary of the Shiawassee County Veterans Affairs board, served in the Iraq War. As a disabled veteran, he said he wants the new center to provide resources to county veterans that he himself had difficulty finding.
“Being a junior member of this board, I think (this facility) is an amazing feat. I feel that it is my duty as a veteran to help those other veterans find the way that I struggled to find. ... I had to ask questions and find a lot of answers on my own where this will be a one-stop shop for veterans to find those resources that they need,” he said.
In County Commissioner Cindy Garber’s (R-District 6) view, one of the main benefits of having a dedicated veterans facility, will be affording those who utilize Veterans Affairs’ services more privacy.
“The (Surbeck Building) offers absolutely no privacy. Veterans come in for services (and) they are sharing their personal information, their financial information — things they may not feel comfortable taking about in public — and we have no way to have private conversations,” Garber said.
In addition to providing more space, the new facility will have significantly more parking, a conference center, a gymnasium and a kitchen area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.