OWOSSO — The Owosso Public Schools Board of Education unanimously adopted a resolution at Wednesday’s meeting authorizing the district to join litigation against several social media companies, including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok.

Similar to a class action lawsuit the board voted to join against e-cigarette company Juul Labs at its March meeting, California law firm Frantz Law Group requested Thrun Law Firm, P.C. — the district’s legal counsel — to assess whether Michigan schools are interested in joining the suit.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.