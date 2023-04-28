OWOSSO — The Owosso Public Schools Board of Education unanimously adopted a resolution at Wednesday’s meeting authorizing the district to join litigation against several social media companies, including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok.
Similar to a class action lawsuit the board voted to join against e-cigarette company Juul Labs at its March meeting, California law firm Frantz Law Group requested Thrun Law Firm, P.C. — the district’s legal counsel — to assess whether Michigan schools are interested in joining the suit.
“The lawsuit asserts that social media companies targeted minors to maximize profits despite knowing the severe detrimental effects excessive social media use causes to minors,” a letter from Thrun to OPS states. “Research confirms that social media use is associated with increased rates of depression, anxiety, eating disorders, suicide and property damage.”
OPS Superintendent Andrea Tuttle explained that the item, which had never been listed in the “For Future Action” section of the board’s agenda at a prior meeting, needed to be taken up right away because the district needed to respond by May 10, before the board’s next meeting.
“There’s no loss to the district. There’s only a win to pay for the things that have happened to the district and the things it’s done to our kids,” Tuttle said. “Social media has affected kids so much in schools. There’s way more negatives, and it’s targeting our young kids and young minds with algorithms that feed kids negativity. I’ve seen it firsthand, and discipline and mental health issues are on the rise.”
Information provided by the district states that from the suit, the district is seeking “the potential to obtain resources to assist and educate students as well as the possibility of being able to provide additional services to students to fully understand and mitigate the negative impact of social media on behavior and outcomes.”
