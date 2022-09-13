OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Democratic Party will be hosting its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Campaign Headquarters, 818 W. Main St. in Owosso to plan for the next 60 days and present checks to candidates running locally.
In addition, there will be a presentation on canvassing by Dylan Huff, the campaign manager for Mark Zacharda, who is running for state house in District 71, and Noah Weitzner, the Shiawassee County organizer for Elissa Slotkin’s Congressressional campaign.
