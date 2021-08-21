CORUNNA — Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart declined Thursday to reduce the amount of bond for an Owosso man currently facing 16 felony counts with a litany of prior convictions.
Gregory Ebright, 29, is charged in three separate files with meth possession, two counts of ammunition possession by a felon, felonious assault (strangulation), three counts of firearm possession by a felon, six counts of felony firearms, carrying a concealed weapon, first-degree home invasion, and two counts of larceny in a building. He is also charged as a habitual offender-fourth notice.
His total bond amount for the three files combined is $180,000.
Defense attorney Robert Hinojosa noted at Thursday’s hearing that his client, who has been incarcerated since his arrest in May, has a place to stay until his trial, scheduled for Sept. 21. Hinojosa asked Stewart to lower the bond amounts to prepare for trial.
“Mr. Ebright is actively engaged in his defense,” Hinojosa said. “He contacts me regularly. We have had thorough discussions about the goings-on that are presently happening in custody. Mr. Ebright has no history of substance abuse or addiction. He’s in a good mental condition despite the pending charges.”
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner disagreed, pointing out that Ebright is charged as a habitual offender.
“I believe that he’s a threat to society,” Koerner said. “The bonds that are set in the matter are reasonable, and I’d ask you to maintain them.”
Stewart agreed, indicating several charges Ebright faces are punishable by up to life in prison due to the habitual offender status.
“Those are a lot of charges,” Stewart said. “It could be potential for consecutive sentencing. Many of these occurred while he was on bond for others. There was some evidence that he did not appear when he was supposed to in district court. For those reasons, and the prosecutor’s statements on the record, the court declines to review bond, and it will stay as it is currently set.”
According to court records, Ebright was arraigned on the various files in June and July in 66th District Court; he pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Ebright has numerous felony and misdemeanor convictions dating back to 2010, including domestic violence, driving with a suspended license, resisting/obstructing a police officer, disorderly place, larceny ($1,000-$20,000), fleeing/eluding a police officer, kidnapping (custodial interference), drunk and disorderly and no insurance, among others.
