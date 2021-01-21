PORTLAND — PFCU is honoring teachers with donations through its Cash for Classrooms Program.
Now through the end of May, teachers have the opportunity to be entered to win $150 to use toward their classroom.
This the first year of the program. The credit union’s goal is to recognize the dedication and hard work of teachers throughout the communities they serve, particularly as they have faced the challenges of adapting to new classroom norms.
The money can be used toward any expenses or need the teacher may have for their classroom or students. To be eligible, the applicant must be a current fulltime, part-time or substitute teacher of pre-K-12 at a public, private or charter school.
Visit PFCU’s social media platforms to see the winning teachers highlighted as the Cash for Classrooms Program continues. This program will run through May 28.
To find out more visit pfcu4me.com.
