Owosso woman sent to prison over drug court violation

CORUNNA — An Owosso woman was sentenced to prison Wednesday by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart after she used methamphetamine while participating in the county’s Drug Court program.
Courtney Desantis, 32, was sentenced to a minimum of one year, three months with the Michigan Department of Corrections and ordered to pay court costs and fines. She was also ordered to undergo drug and alcohol testing while serving her sentence, and will be psychologically evaluated. Desantis was credited with 166 days served and her probation was canceled.
Stewart told Desantis that he could tell she was smart and articulate, but continued to use drugs while on probation. He added that in imposing the prison term, Desantis would maintain sobriety.
“That’s fine, you use twice,” Stewart said. “That’s what we expect from drug addicts. You relapsed twice… You had the nerve to tell your agent (Drug Court) was not helping you… You left treatment, came back to Shiawassee County and you used again. What that tells me, Ms. Desantis, is that you will use any chance you can. You don’t care… I hope this last Hail Mary helps you.”
At Wednesday’s hearing, Desantis said she “needed to move.”
Stewart then said that moving away from Shiawassee County would not stop addiction.
“You just take your problems with you,” Stewart said. “You don’t leave you here. You go with you. It’s not going to break the cycle. It’s not.”
Desantis was originally sentenced to probation for two separate felony meth possession charges in July, according to online circuit court records. She was also accepted into the Drug Court program, but violated the terms of her probation by using meth at least twice and leaving inpatient treatment.
In June 2020, Desantis was sentenced to 6 months in the Shiawassee County Jail for meth possession. She had been on track to be sentenced to probation and treatment in that case, but tested positive for meth and marijuana prior to a court hearing.
Desantis was then charged again with felony meth possession in January. She was arraigned on the newer charge April 28 before former district court Magistrate Dan Nees; she pleaded not guilty.
