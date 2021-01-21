VERNON — Vernon District Public Library is partnering with Vita Tax to assist with income tax returns.
Participants will need an email address this year. Vernon Library staff can assist in creating an email if needed.
To schedule an appointment, call the library after Feb. 5. More information on the program will be published at a later date.
