Duplain Township votes to remove Elsie dam

Warning signs caution the dangers of the collapsed Elsie dam.

 Duplain Township/Facebook

DUPLAIN TWP. — The Elsie Dam on the Maple River will be removed, after a unanimous vote from the Duplain Township board on Wednesday.

Township Supervisor Bruce Levey said the board agreed that the dam’s removal, which comes nearly one month after the dam collapsed, would make the most sense for the township in terms of funding.

