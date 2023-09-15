Duplain Township votes to remove Elsie dam

DUPLAIN TWP. — The Elsie Dam on the Maple River will be removed, after a unanimous vote from the Duplain Township board on Wednesday.
Township Supervisor Bruce Levey said the board agreed that the dam’s removal, which comes nearly one month after the dam collapsed, would make the most sense for the township in terms of funding.
“We have to go where the money’s at,” he said.
Levey detailed that while the township hasn’t made any decisions yet, it could apply for grants from departments including the Michigan Department of Natural Resources; the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE); and the state’s Game and Fish Protection Fund.
The dam, which controls flow of the Maple River near East Island Road in Duplain Township, collapsed on Aug. 17, forcing the township to promptly stabilize the dam. Levey updated that Fisher Contracting, a Midland-based construction company that the township contracted on an emergency basis to stabilize the dam, has finished its work.
The township on Wednesday also voted to close Hope Green Memorial Park until further notice due to safety concerns with the dam’s failure.
