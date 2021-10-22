Each week, The Argus-Press publishes a list of luncheons, dinners and other events to be conducted as fundraisers.
Events must include a specific nonprofit beneficiary of the funds to be included in this list.
People responsible for such an open-to-the-public event should submit information to The Argus-Press by the Wednesday before publication of this column, which usually runs on Friday. If you have questions, call The Argus-Press during weekday business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at (989) 725-5136.
THE FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH of Durand is conducting its annual apple pie fundraiser. The pies are unbaked and may be frozen until you’re ready to bake them.
The price is $11 per pie. Order by calling Louise Bombyk at (989) 277-3826. Orders must be in by Sunday. State your name, phone number, number of pies you’re ordering and whether you want sugar or Splenda pies.
Provide the day and time you will pick up your pies at the church. Sugar pies may be picked up from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov.13 or from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 14. Splenda pies will be made on Saturday, so pick them up from 3 to 6 p.m. Nov. 13.
THE CHAPIN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 19848 S. Chapin Road, is hosting a takeout-only, curbside ham and turkey dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 6. The cost is a donation. Dinner includes dressing, baked potatoes, coleslaw, rolls and butter, and dessert. The event benefits the building fund.
THE OWOSSO BAND BOOSTERS craft show is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 13 at at Owosso High School. Vendor spaces are $30. Interested vendors should call or text Janet at (989) 627-2997.
Owosso Redeemer Lutheran Church is hosting craft show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 6 at the church, 2510 N. M-52. Admission is free. Lunch will be available. Vendors may call Terry at (989) 725-5442 or (810) 869-4331 or email office@redeemerowosso.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.