OWOSSO — Things were hog wild on Washington Street from Main to Water in Downtown Saturday, as the two-block social district played host to Owosso Vintage Motorcycle Days.
Well, perhaps “hog wild” isn’t the right pun to make, given that, generally speaking, only Harley-Davidson bikes are ever called hogs.
Fun fact: Apparently this is due to the fact that a prominent member of Harley-Davidson’s dominant 1920s motorcycle racing team, Ray Weishaar, had a pet piglet that became the team’s mascot.
Journalists — who are all-too-prone to succumbing to obvious wordplay (see above) — began to opine that the Harley racers were “hogging” all the victories on the circuit.
In any case, Saturday’s cycle show, which ran from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., featured a wide variety of vintage (25-plus years old) makes and models.
Harleys could be spotted, yes, but there were also Yamahas, Hondas and Kawasakis.
Saturday’s “Best in Show” bike was a 1951 Norton custom, owned by Jerry Romano of Clarkston, that event organizer Shaw Davis described as “old, period-correct custom bike, (that’s) just really, really, really well done.”
All together, Davis said, there were 120 bikes registered for judging — up from around 90 in 2022.
In addition to Best in Show — for which Romano received an impressive steel trophy by Grease Rag Customs — awards were given out for plenty of other standouts, in categories like “Best British Made,” “Best Japanese Made,” “Best American Custom” and more.
Davis described Saturday as “a fantastic day.”
He, along with his father-in-law, Jim Reinert, has been behind Owosso Vintage Motorcycle Days from the start — some 15 years ago.
“Jim had been into motorcycles; I married his daughter and got into motorcycles, and we just really enjoyed it together,” Davis said.
“We had a bunch of friends that we were just inviting to (Jim’s) house … and pretty soon we had 150 bikes in the front yard, and we thought ‘maybe that’s not the best spot for it.’”
Eventually, thanks to a connection Davis made through his barber, Adam Voss, who operates The Lounge Barber Shop and Shave Parlor at 108 W. Main St., the show was moved into town.
“This is the perfect spot for it,” Davis said. “It’s a beautiful spot.”
Davis said that he appreciates the continued support of sponsors, who help keep the event free to the public.
One ride that attracted plenty of attention Saturday was a 1985 Pulse owned by Andy Segar of Belleville.
Neither fish nor fowl, the Pulse looks like a grounded glider. A so-called “autocycle,” it has four wheels. Generally, only two are touching the ground while it’s in motion, however, giving it dual-citizenship at bike shows like Saturday’s.
Despite its outre appearance, Segar says he drives his Pulse “everywhere,” weather-permitting (it doesn’t handle well in the rain). It’s not all about getting oohs and ahs out of onlookers either.
“I get 150 miles to the gallon,” Segar said. “I have a 3.1-gallon take and I can go over 500 miles on it.”
Segar’s Pulse — one of about 360 ever produced — was hand-crafted in Owosso by employees of the Owosso Motor Car Company, which had a manufacturing facility at 501 Chesnut St.
“I saw the vintage motorcycle show, and I was like ‘yep, I’m taking it up there,’” Segar said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.