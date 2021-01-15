CORUNNA — After months of delays, Shiawassee County received a clean audit of its 2019 finances, though the audit process itself — impacted by the coronavirus, technological issues and difficulties with bank reconciliations — proved to be quite challenging, officials said.
Accountants Doug Deeter and Jason Salzwedel of Saginaw-based Rehmann Business Advisers issued a favorable opinion of the county’s finances and the county board of commissioners unanimously voted to approve the annual audit Thursday.
The completion and subsequent approval of the audit comes months after its original June 30, 2020, due date. The 2019 audit marks the fourth year in a row the county has failed to submit its audit to the state on time, though commissioners expressed confidence this week that the county is headed in the right direction in terms of managing and accounting for financial records.
“Keeping abreast on a month-to-month basis I think is where a lot of our problems have occurred in the past of the last three or four years,” Commissioner John Plowman, R-District 7, said Monday.
New personnel added within the past year and a half, including but not limited to Finance Director Tracy Bublitz and County Coordinator Brian Boggs, along with the addition of an assistant finance director in Lacey Ziola, has helped the county improve tremendously, according to Plowman.
“We’ve addressed these internal questions on timeliness and our timeliness is much better, getting things handled on a monthly basis instead of spilling over into months before,” Plowman said.
Auditors expected to begin the county’s 2019 audit in mid-April, though the audit did not officially get underway until “mid-to-late June,” according to Deeter. Difficulties in accessing the county’s BS&A software while auditors worked remotely also contributed to the length of the audit process, according to Boggs.
Chief among the county’s material weaknesses in 2019 was a failure to perform routine bank reconciliations — lining up actual spending versus what ledgers indicate — with auditors identifying “several errors within the bank reconciliation process as well as reconciliations not being performed timely or at all for certain accounts.”
“We audit a lot of counties that are similar to this one, and we have incurred double the hours on this job than we do at other counties in similar situations as yours,” Deeter said. “The reason for double the hours is all those findings that you saw, all the material audit adjustments that are listed in our audit report, as well as this audit dragging on for seven to eight months … The more it drags on, the more that gets incurred.”
Citing the number of hours it took to resolve some of those reconciliation issues, Rehmann requested an additional $15,500 over its initial $37,500 fee to complete the audit. The request was initially voted down during Monday’s Finance and Administration Committee meeting, with commissioners Gregory Brodeur, R-District 2, and Cindy Garber, R-District 6, requesting more information on how that figure was calculated.
Board members opted to revisit the issue Thursday, ultimately voting 6-1 to approve the $15,500 invoice after brief discussion.
A key factor in the decision to approve the invoice was the realization that Rehmann has submitted extra billings — ranging between $15,000 and $16,000 — each year of its three-year contract with the county, though commissioners claimed the invoices were not brought before the full county board the two previous years.
“Had we seen that invoice year one, maybe we could have addressed these (problem) areas year one and tried to have it cleaned up,” Board Chairman Jeremy Root, R-District 5, said.
“I don’t know how it was handled in the last two previous years because I was not here, but the amount of money that they’re requesting for the addition exceeds the amount that I can approve on my own,” Boggs said. “It should have come before you the last two years.”
Reflecting on the audit, Root expressed confidence that the county is headed in the right direction.
“I think it sounded worse than it was in some ways, but we’re at least getting better,” Root said. “When you look at the material weaknesses and what the responsibility of management has been, most policies have been adopted this year, most corrections as to whether or not things will be reconciled have been corrected, the treasurer being on all accounts has been corrected.
“I feel like we’re pretty strong going into this new audit, we should have a lot of those material weaknesses taken care of.”
Commissioners selected Anderson Tackman and Company as the county’s new auditing firm in December, agreeing to a three-year contract at $41,000 per year.
Thursday, Boggs indicated representatives from Anderson Tackman will perform an onsite visit with county officials in February, and plan to begin the 2020 audit process in March.
