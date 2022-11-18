CORUNNA — On Thursday the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners took the next step in giving the 35th Circuit Court a complete makeover — authorizing a contract with Branro Enterprises for an amount not to exceed $6,183,600 to complete much of the remaining restoration work scheduled to be done on the historic building.
The remodel of the historic courthouse has been in the making for quite some time. The board approved a proposal from Branro for a site survey of the courthouse at its Dec. 16, 2021 meeting and some interior work restoring decorative moulding and wall plaster was completed over the summer.
For Branro Enterprises Owner/President Ron Colvin, the project is a homecoming of sorts. Even though Branro, a security system installer, is based out of Saginaw County, and Colvin currently lives in Midland County, he was born in Shiawassee County before moving when he was young.
“It’s such a beautiful courthouse and kind of special to me. Being born in this county, the idea of coming back and getting this project is special,” he said.
Colvin said working with Shiawassee County officials, including County Coordinator Brian Boggs, Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners Chairman Greg Brodeur, has been a wonderful experience.
“It’s just been the best experience I’ve had working with a business. It’s been really great and everyone’s been supportive. ,” Colvin said. “I think everyone sees what we bring to the table.”
The upcoming renovations will impact both the courthouse’s interior and exterior. On the outside, the asphalt for both parking lots will be replaced, new LED lights will be installed, portions of the roofing will be replaced — with drones being utilized to determine which tiles need to go — and the lower portions of the structure will be re-painted and otherwise repaired. Work is already underway.
Most of the important renovations will be on the interior, however. Drywall will be replaced; LED lights will replace energy-inefficient bulbs — though Colvin assures interior design buffs that the “old-fashioned chandeliers” themselves will remain; additions and improvements to the camera system will be made; the building’s boilers will be replaced with energy-efficient condensing boilers; water damage in both the main courtroom and Courtroom 2 will be repaired; and a “building management system” with temperature controls and security alarms will be installed.
Speaking at the county board’s regular meeting in April, Colvin said, in a presentation of the site survey findings, that the most important renovation would be overhauling the piping.
“The piping right now is in terrible shape. It’s not had water treatment. It’s pitted, it’s corroded and it’s a mess,” he said.
A financial breakdown of the $6,183,600 contract shows that Branro budgets spending $4.39 million for subcontractors — including Champagne & Marx Excavating for digging, Pyramid Inc. paving for asphalt paving, Davenport Masonry for any tile or bricklaying, Spence Brothers for general trades, Beyer Roofing for the obvious, Lipp II incorporated for drywall insulation and interior painting, William E. Walter, Inc. for mechanical needs and O’Keefe Electric for wiring, etc.
Over a quarter ($1.84 million) of the money for subcontractors will go towards William E. Walter, Inc., a mechanical contractor based in Flint.
Also included in the contract is $987,621 in contingencies and a $806,556 owner’s representative fee. Any contingency money not needed will be returned to the county. Colvin said the company will “treat the money like it’s our own” and try to give back to the county “as much as we can.”
The Argus-Press previously reported the last time significant repairs were made to the structure was in the late 1980s and completed in 1991.
The structure, approved by voters in 1903, is a French renaissance design with a portico featuring columns more than 3 feet in diameter and 39 feet tall. The bell tower is 122 feet tall.
One major short-term dilemma is that court and county employees in the building will have to be temporarily relocated while major construction is underway.
Colvin said he hopes to start moving employees out in March 2023 and have all employees rehomed by April 1.
He estimates from there, the work would take six months to complete.
Per Colvin and Brodeur, the $6,183,600 contract will not cover the costs of the temporary relocation.
Brodeur said the cost of relocating will “not be significant to the cost of the property,” and said he anticipates the money coming out of general funds or individual budgets.
Brodeur said the board was faced with three choices when it came to the courthouse: They could fix it, tear it down and replace it — which he estimated would cost the county almost $20 million — or do nothing and be faced with a severe crisis in about 15 years.
Brodeur added the county wouldn’t have been able to wrangle the renovation financially without American Rescue Plan Act funds.
“We got Biden bucks (ARPA funds), and we’d never be able to do this without ARPA bucks. The public isn’t in the mood to pass bonds,” he said. “I’m glad we put money in this project so our grandchildren don’t have to pay for it in the future.”
