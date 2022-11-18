CORUNNA — On Thursday the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners took the next step in giving the 35th Circuit Court a complete makeover — authorizing a contract with Branro Enterprises for an amount not to exceed $6,183,600 to complete much of the remaining restoration work scheduled to be done on the historic building.

The remodel of the historic courthouse has been in the making for quite some time. The board approved a proposal from Branro for a site survey of the courthouse at its Dec. 16, 2021 meeting and some interior work restoring decorative moulding and wall plaster was completed over the summer.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.