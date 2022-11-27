LAINGSBURG — At some trendy salons, booking a haircut appointment could mean scheduling three months down the road — but not at DG Hair Design, a hair salon in Laingsburg which accepts walk-ins only.
Dawn Giampa, owner of the salon is the sort who’s up for any challenge, whether that’s dealing with clients at odd intervals or styling to the latest trends.
“I’ve been doing hair for over 30 years, and I can tackle anybody’s hairstyle: curly hair, different ethnic backgrounds — I have no problem with any hair types,” said Giampa. “I’ve never had a haircut that I’ve ever been nervous about or didn’t think I could do.”
Besides not scheduling appointments, DG Hair Design is different than many other salons as pricing for cuts is based on age, rather than gender or the type of haircut.
Haircuts for children aged 12 and under are $16; Anyone aged 13 to 18 is $20, and 19 and older are $24.
Giampa said other services such as washing and styling are not included in the haircut price.
“I came in here not having a clientele,” Giampa said. “I’ve had days where I’ve only had one, I’ve had days where I have 10, I’ve had days where I’ve had five, eight, six — it’s just varied so much, there’s no consistency yet.”
DG Hair Design, located at 119 E. Grand River Rd, officially opened Saturday, Oct. 8, with the grand opening hosted on Nov. 12.
Its hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Although there are no appointments needed for haircuts, customers will need to book an appointment for hair coloring, updos and waxing services which are done by DG Hair Design’s Master Colorist Shelby Darr. To book an appointment, clients are asked to call a separate line: 517-858-9515.
“I want everyone to feel comfortable coming into this salon,” Giampa said. Over the years, she has seen how people with cognitive illnesses and disabilities have had poor experiences in salons and wants the community to know her salon will be a safe and enjoyable place for every customer.
Two years ago, Giampa started a business where she traveled to people’s homes who cannot get out to have their hair cut, such as the elderly. She maintains this side of her business on the days the salon is not open.
“I wanted to open up my clientele to reach more people — men, women (and) kids,” she said.
Giampa also hopes having a brick and mortar will allow her to make an even greater impact on the community.
“For Christmas, I’m going to do a Giving Tree,” she said. “We’re doing a coat drive right now.”
A Giving Tree is where people can donate Christmas gifts to children in need by selecting an ornament from a Christmas tree with anonymous information about the child in question.
Another way she plans to have a positive impact is by conducting her business in an environment-friendly way.
An organization called Green Circle Salons, which is dedicated to “fighting beauty waste and climate change,” reported that “the beauty industry creates 877 pounds of waste per minute.”
Giampa said after doing research about salon waste and sustainability, she became interested in potentially selling shampoo by the ounce to people, so they can refill reusable containers. She has also considered selling zero-waste shampoo bars, which are essentially shampoo that looks like bars of soap.
Giampa said her goal with selling these products is also about changing people’s mentality around hair-product waste.
For updates and more information about DG Hair Design, visit their Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.