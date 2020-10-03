Township positions up for grabs in Nov. 3 election

The November election slate is set for township races throughout Shiawassee County.
The Nov. 3 election will determine which candidates serve the public.
Trustee positions often seek to seat multiple candidates. If there are the same number or fewer candidates for seats as there are seats open, candidates are listed as unopposed.
Candidates who provided email addresses to the Shiawassee County Clerk were contacted and given an opportunity to provide background information for voters to consider. Not all candidates listed email addresses.
Here’s a look at the candidates. Party key: Democratic (D); Republican (R); Independent (I).
Shiawassee County
Antrim Township
Supervisor
- Jerry Gutting (R), unopposed
Clerk
- Rita Hooley (R), unopposed
Age: 48
Education: Bachelor’s degree in marketing
Professional experience: Owner of FK Signs for 18 years, 10 years as CPA
Government experience: Eight years as township clerk, two years as supervisor
Treasurer
- Kristine Stinson (R), unopposed
Trustee — two seats available in November
- Michael Godfrey (R), unopposed
- Thomas Coffey (R), unopposed
Bennington Township
Supervisor
- Leonard Ash (R), unopposed
Clerk
- Donna Ash (R), unopposed
Treasurer
- Matt Dutcher (R), unopposed
Trustee — two seats available
- Stephanie Zacharda (D)
Age: 35
Education: Bachelor’s degree in advertising from MSU, master’s degree in technology management from Davenport University
Professional experience: MDHHS project manager, currently project manager for a nonprofit
Government experience: None listed
- Cody Baker (R)
Age: 35
Education: Bachlor’s degree from Central Michigan University
Professional experience: District operations manager for Waste Management
Government experience: Trustee since 2019
- James Forsythe (R)
Burns Township
Supervisor
- Casey Glass (R)
Clerk
- Shirley Riley (R), unopposed
Treasurer
- Deborah Adams (R), unopposed
Trustee — two seats available
- Bill Bowers (R), unopposed
Caledonia Charter Township
Supervisor
- Edward Bruckman (R), unopposed
Age: 77
Education: not provided
Professional experience: Retired as Verizon construction supervisor
Government experience: Board trustee 16 years, supervisor past 1 1/2
Clerk
- Marcy Brady (R), unopposed
Treasurer
- Renee Essenburg, unopposed
Trustee — four seats available
- Ron Spicer (R), unopposed
Age: 47
Education: Michigan State University
Professional experience: Retired after 47 years in telecommunications, engineering
Government experience: Planning commission member since January
- Martin Krhovsky (R), unopposed
Age: 63
Education: Not provided
Professional experience: Operates Big Sky Produce and Farm Market
Government experience: Current trustee, appointed 11/2 years ago
- Gerry Hagadon (R), unopposed
- Rick Holzeuer (R), unopposed
Fairfield Township
Supervisor
- Richard Zemla Jr. (R), unopposed
Age: 60
Education: Ovid-Elsie High School graduate
Professional experience: Commercial, industrial, residential contract assessor
Government experience: Current supervisor, four years
Clerk
- Carolyn Long (R), unopposed
Age: 67
Education: Ovid-Elsie High School and Melba Beauty Academy, also a Century 21 Realtor in St. Johns
Professional experience: Beautician for 47 years
Government experience: Deputy clerk 1991-92, clerk since 1992
Treasurer
- Vivian Durling (D), unopposed
Age: 73
Education: Two years of college, seminars, etc.
Government experience: Treasurer since 1996
Trustee — two seats available
- Steve Maynard (R)
- Spencer Frink (I)
- Tim Riegle (I)
Hazelton Township
Supervisor
- James Sheridan (D), unopposed
Clerk
No candidate on ballot
Treasurer
- Cheryl Pope (D), unopposed
Trustee — two seats available
- Allan Gross (D), unopposed
- Sam Knieper (D), unopposed
Middlebury Township
Supervisor
- Mike Herendeen (R)
Clerk
- Susan Swan (R), unopposed
Treasurer
- Carolyn Stevens (R), unopposed
Trustee — two seats available
- Jeffrey Swan (R), unopposed
Age: 55
Education: Bachelor of science in engineering, doctorate in computer science
Professional experience: 12 years in Marine Corps, currently electronics engineer for Bissell
Government experience: None listed
- Richard Semans (R), unopposed
Semans said he is moving out of the township and will not serve if elected.
New Haven Township
Supervisor
- Tim Hill (D), unopposed
Clerk
- Heather Wirwick (R), unopposed
Treasurer
- Mary Eickholt (R), unopposed
Age: 62
Education: Bachelor’s degree in accounting from Baker College
Professional experience: Accountant since 1984 at Neway Manufacturing in Corunna
Government experience: Township treasurer since 2009
Trustee — two seats available
- Thomas Foster (D)
Age: 62
Education: Chesaning graduate, associate’s degree in ag tech from Michigan State University
Professional experience: Farmer, employed by Nexteer Automotive, UAW Local 699 officer
Government experience: Third-term trustee
- Mary Buginsky (R)
Age: Not provided
Education: Bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University
Professional experience: 37 years in education
Government experience: Eight years as a Shiawassee County commissioner
- Allan Lecureax (R)
Owosso Charter Township
Supervisor
- Steve Schweikert (R), unopposed
Clerk
- Pat Skvarenina (D), unopposed
Treasurer
- June Cudney (R), unopposed
Age: Not provided
Education: High school diploma, some college in business administration
Professional experience: Not provided
Government experience: Current treasurer, nearly 20 years
Trustee — four seats available
- Diane Krajcovic (R)
Age: Not provided
Education: Not provided
Professional experience: Co-owner with husband Jim of Owosso Carpet Center, 40-plus years in accounting, financial services, St. Paul Catholic Church financial council.
Government experience: Many years on township board, vice chairwoman of Industrial Park West board
- Danny Miller (D)
- Joy Archer (R)
- Gary Schultz (R)
- David Chrenka (R)
Perry Township
Supervisor
- Mark Fulks (R), unopposed
Clerk
- Kelly Schmidt (R), unopposed
Treasurer
- Troy Parmalee (R), unopposed
Age: 37
Education: Bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University
Professional experience: Co-owner of Maple Front Farm, production manager at Meal and More in Morrice
Government experience: Township treasurer since 2006
Trustee — two seats available
- Francis Griffith (D), unopposed
- Mark Fraser (D), unopposed
Rush Township
Supervisor
- Rodney Spitler (R), unopposed
Clerk
- Lois Walker (R), unopposed
Treasurer
- Samantha Santrucek (R), unopposed
Trustee — two seats available
- Brian Santrucek (R), unopposed
Sciota Township
Supervisor
- Phillip Matthews (R), unopposed
Clerk
- Jamie Parker-Wing (R), unopposed
Treasurer
- Kimberly Palmer (R), unopposed
Trustee — two seats available
- Vaugh Vondrasek (R), unopposed
- Michael Reed (R), unopposed
Shiawassee Township
Supervisor
- Gerald Novak (R)
- Anthony Karhoff (D)
Age: Not provided
Education: Not provided
Professional experience: Owner of Rescue Me Pure Honey Farm and Education Program and Rescue Me Pure Lawncare; family farm; Vernon Township fire captain; Memorial Healthcare resident care technician
Government experience: Township supervisor 2012-16, chairman of the Shiawassee County Chapter of Michigan Township Association from 2014 to 2016
Clerk
- Christina Gaudette (R), unopposed
Treasurer
- Tiffany Harvey (R), unopposed
Trustee — two seats available
- Tye Karhoff (D)
- Richard Godfrey (R)
- John Sedlock (R)
- Linda Wert-Fuller (I)
Venice Township
Supervisor
- Kevin Kingsbury (R), unopposed
Clerk
- Alissa Sumner (R), unopposed
Treasurer
- Kristina Hurd (R), unopposed
Trustee — two seats available
- John Mitosinka (D), unopposed
Vernon Township
Supervisor
- Bert DeClerg (R), unopposed
Clerk
- Charlotte Clark (R), unopposed
Treasurer
- Mary Jane Edwards (D), unopposed
Trustee — two seats available
- Susan Bannister (R), unopposed
- Janet Sprague (R), unopposed
Woodhull Township
Supervisor
- Kay Nickols (D)
Age: Not provided
Education: Bachelor’s and master’s degrees in science education through Michigan State University
Professional experience: Not provided
Government experience: Current supervisor, one year on Shiawassee County health Board, eight on the county Zoning Board of Appeals, currently on 911 Board.
- Pamela Slee (R)
Clerk
- Sandy Winans (R), unopposed
Age: 48
Education: Associate’s degree in early childhood education, bachelor’s degree in elementary education
Professional experience: None listed
Government experience: Incumbent clerk.
Treasurer
- Maggie Galilei (R), unopposed
Age: Not provided
Education: Associate’s degree as paralegal, legal assistant; bachelor’s degree in business administration
Professional experience: Thirty years as an insurance claims specialist
Government experience: Deputy township clerk
Trustee — two seats available
- Richard Betts (R), unopposed
- Tom Jelenek (R), unopposed
Parks Commission — one seat available in November
- Paula Hill (D)
- Justine Bell (D)
Age: 34
Education: Bachelor’s degree from Earlham College, master’s certificate, Leadership and Team Management, Eli Broad College of Business, MSU
Professional experience: Medical insurance agent
Government experience: Deputy township treasurer
- Cathy Provines (R)
- Cindy Bawks (R)
Saginaw County
Brady Township
Supervisor
- Steve Kienitz (R), unopposed
Age: 60
Education: Associate’s degree in engineering
Professional experience: Project engineer at B&P Littleford in Saginaw
Government experience: Four years as trustee, four years as township supervisor
Clerk
- Beverly Wenzlick (R), unopposed
Treasurer
- Patricia Goodrich (D), unopposed
Trustee
Two seats available
- Glen Reeves (R), unopposed
- Aaron Somers (R), unopposed
Chesaning Township
Supervisor
- Robert Corrin (D)
- Joseph Ruthig (D)
Clerk
- Julie Paulson (D), unopposed
Age: 60
Education: Bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University
Professional experience: Independent Avon sales representative
Government experience: Thetford Township clerk, 2006-15
Treasurer
- Cathy Gross (D), unopposed
Trustee
Four seats available
- Peter Hemgesberg (D)
- Kenneth Hornak (D)
- Kevin Carlton (R)
Maple Grove Township
Supervisor
- Kevin Krupp (I)
Clerk
- Tish Yaros (D), unopposed
Age: Not provided
Education: Bachelor’s degree from Saginaw Valley State University
Professional experience: none listed
Government experience: Completing first term as clerk
Trustee
Two seats available
- Martin Anderson (I)
- Wesley Peterman (I)
- Gregory Wendling (I)
Clinton County
Duplain Township
Supervisor
- Bruce Levey, (R) unopposed
Clerk
- Dawn Levey (D)
Age: 65
Education: Equivalent of master’s degree in education
Professional experience: Director of Ovid-Elsie alternative high school
Government experience: Deputy township supervisor, Elsie Zoning Board member
- Sandra Frink (R)
Age: 54
Education: Ovid-Elsie graduate (1984), Lansing Community College
Professional experience: Blue Moon Ice Cream Shop owner, 17 years; employed at Wolf Family Dentistry
Government experience: None specified
Treasurer
- Amy Bowen (R), unopposed
Trustee
Two seats available
- Dennis Baese (R)
- Robert Ladiski (R)
Ovid Township
Supervisor
- Debbie Shaughnessy (R), unopposed
Age: 59
Education: St. Johns graduate, associate’s degree from Lansing Community College
Professional experience: Retired, former legislative aide in Michigan House and Senate
Government experience: Current deputy township supervisor, former state representative (71st District), Charlotte City Council
Clerk
- Claudia Pluger (R), unopposed
Age: Not provided
Education: Lansing Community College
Professional experience: Licensed court reporter, travel specialist
Government experience: Township clerk since 2016
Treasurer
- Nancy Hughson (D), unopposed
Age: 66
Education: None listed
Professional experience: Retired elementary media specialist, 24 years at Ovid-Elsie schools
Government experience: Eight years as township trustee, currently township treasurer
Trustee
Two seats available
- Patricia Hibbard (R)
Age: 66
Education: Some college classes
Professional experience: Retired with 35 years with state, most with Michigan Department of Transportation
Government experience: None listed
- Arlene Pesik (R)
Age: Not provided
Education: Ovid-Elsie graduate; Lansing Community College
Professional experience: Retired, 34 years at General Motors
Government experience: Four years as township trustee
Victor Township
Supervisor
- Jim Conklin (R), unopposed
Clerk
No candidates on ballot
Treasurer
- Paula Willoughby (R), unopposed
Age: 53
Education: Bachelor’s degree in accounting
Professional experience: City of Laingsburg clerk/treasurer for more than 20 years
Government experience: Clerk 2012-16. Treasurer 2016 to present
Trustee
Two seats available
- Nicole Fickes (R)
- Julie Townsend (R)
