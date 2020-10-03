Township positions up for grabs in Nov. 3 election

The November election slate is set for township races throughout Shiawassee County.

The Nov. 3 election will determine which candidates serve the public.

Trustee positions often seek to seat multiple candidates. If there are the same number or fewer candidates for seats as there are seats open, candidates are listed as unopposed.

Candidates who provided email addresses to the Shiawassee County Clerk were contacted and given an opportunity to provide background information for voters to consider. Not all candidates listed email addresses.

Here’s a look at the candidates. Party key: Democratic (D); Republican (R); Independent (I).

Shiawassee County

Antrim Township

Supervisor

  • Jerry Gutting (R), unopposed

Clerk

  • Rita Hooley (R), unopposed

Age: 48

Education: Bachelor’s degree in marketing

Professional experience: Owner of FK Signs for 18 years, 10 years as CPA

Government experience: Eight years as township clerk, two years as supervisor

Treasurer

  • Kristine Stinson (R), unopposed

Trustee — two seats available in November

  • Michael Godfrey (R), unopposed
  • Thomas Coffey (R), unopposed

Bennington Township

Supervisor

  • Leonard Ash (R), unopposed

Clerk

  • Donna Ash (R), unopposed

Treasurer

  • Matt Dutcher (R), unopposed

Trustee — two seats available

  • Stephanie Zacharda (D)

Age: 35

Education: Bachelor’s degree in advertising from MSU, master’s degree in technology management from Davenport University

Professional experience: MDHHS project manager, currently project manager for a nonprofit

Government experience: None listed

  • Cody Baker (R)

Age: 35

Education: Bachlor’s degree from Central Michigan University

Professional experience: District operations manager for Waste Management

Government experience: Trustee since 2019

  • James Forsythe (R)

Burns Township

Supervisor

  • Casey Glass (R)

Clerk

  • Shirley Riley (R), unopposed

Treasurer

  • Deborah Adams (R), unopposed

Trustee — two seats available

  • Bill Bowers (R), unopposed

Caledonia Charter Township

Supervisor

  • Edward Bruckman (R), unopposed

Age: 77

Education: not provided

Professional experience: Retired as Verizon construction supervisor

Government experience: Board trustee 16 years, supervisor past 1 1/2

Clerk

  • Marcy Brady (R), unopposed

Treasurer

  • Renee Essenburg, unopposed

Trustee — four seats available

  • Ron Spicer (R), unopposed

Age: 47

Education: Michigan State University

Professional experience: Retired after 47 years in telecommunications, engineering

Government experience: Planning commission member since January

  • Martin Krhovsky (R), unopposed

Age: 63

Education: Not provided

Professional experience: Operates Big Sky Produce and Farm Market

Government experience: Current trustee, appointed 11/2 years ago

  • Gerry Hagadon (R), unopposed
  • Rick Holzeuer (R), unopposed

Fairfield Township

Supervisor

  • Richard Zemla Jr. (R), unopposed

Age: 60

Education: Ovid-Elsie High School graduate

Professional experience: Commercial, industrial, residential contract assessor

Government experience: Current supervisor, four years

Clerk

  • Carolyn Long (R), unopposed

Age: 67

Education: Ovid-Elsie High School and Melba Beauty Academy, also a Century 21 Realtor in St. Johns

Professional experience: Beautician for 47 years

Government experience: Deputy clerk 1991-92, clerk since 1992

Treasurer

  • Vivian Durling (D), unopposed

Age: 73

Education: Two years of college, seminars, etc.

Government experience: Treasurer since 1996

Trustee — two seats available

  • Steve Maynard (R)
  • Spencer Frink (I)
  • Tim Riegle (I)

Hazelton Township

Supervisor

  • James Sheridan (D), unopposed

Clerk

No candidate on ballot

Treasurer

  • Cheryl Pope (D), unopposed

Trustee — two seats available

  • Allan Gross (D), unopposed
  • Sam Knieper (D), unopposed

Middlebury Township

Supervisor

  • Mike Herendeen (R)

Clerk

  • Susan Swan (R), unopposed

Treasurer

  • Carolyn Stevens (R), unopposed

Trustee — two seats available

  • Jeffrey Swan (R), unopposed

Age: 55

Education: Bachelor of science in engineering, doctorate in computer science

Professional experience: 12 years in Marine Corps, currently electronics engineer for Bissell

Government experience: None listed

  • Richard Semans (R), unopposed

Semans said he is moving out of the township and will not serve if elected.

New Haven Township

Supervisor

  • Tim Hill (D), unopposed

Clerk

  • Heather Wirwick (R), unopposed

Treasurer

  • Mary Eickholt (R), unopposed

Age: 62

Education: Bachelor’s degree in accounting from Baker College

Professional experience: Accountant since 1984 at Neway Manufacturing in Corunna

Government experience: Township treasurer since 2009

Trustee — two seats available

  • Thomas Foster (D)

Age: 62

Education: Chesaning graduate, associate’s degree in ag tech from Michigan State University

Professional experience: Farmer, employed by Nexteer Automotive, UAW Local 699 officer

Government experience: Third-term trustee

  • Mary Buginsky (R)

Age: Not provided

Education: Bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University

Professional experience: 37 years in education

Government experience: Eight years as a Shiawassee County commissioner

  • Allan Lecureax (R)

Owosso Charter Township

Supervisor

  • Steve Schweikert (R), unopposed

Clerk

  • Pat Skvarenina (D), unopposed

Treasurer

  • June Cudney (R), unopposed

Age: Not provided

Education: High school diploma, some college in business administration

Professional experience: Not provided

Government experience: Current treasurer, nearly 20 years

Trustee — four seats available

  • Diane Krajcovic (R)

Age: Not provided

Education: Not provided

Professional experience: Co-owner with husband Jim of Owosso Carpet Center, 40-plus years in accounting, financial services, St. Paul Catholic Church financial council.

Government experience: Many years on township board, vice chairwoman of Industrial Park West board

  • Danny Miller (D)
  • Joy Archer (R)
  • Gary Schultz (R)
  • David Chrenka (R)

Perry Township

Supervisor

  • Mark Fulks (R), unopposed

Clerk

  • Kelly Schmidt (R), unopposed

Treasurer

  • Troy Parmalee (R), unopposed

Age: 37

Education: Bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University

Professional experience: Co-owner of Maple Front Farm, production manager at Meal and More in Morrice

Government experience: Township treasurer since 2006

Trustee — two seats available

  • Francis Griffith (D), unopposed
  • Mark Fraser (D), unopposed

Rush Township

Supervisor

  • Rodney Spitler (R), unopposed

Clerk

  • Lois Walker (R), unopposed

Treasurer

  • Samantha Santrucek (R), unopposed

Trustee — two seats available

  • Brian Santrucek (R), unopposed

Sciota Township

Supervisor

  • Phillip Matthews (R), unopposed

Clerk

  • Jamie Parker-Wing (R), unopposed

Treasurer

  • Kimberly Palmer (R), unopposed

Trustee — two seats available

  • Vaugh Vondrasek (R), unopposed
  • Michael Reed (R), unopposed

Shiawassee Township

Supervisor

  • Gerald Novak (R)
  • Anthony Karhoff (D)

Age: Not provided

Education: Not provided

Professional experience: Owner of Rescue Me Pure Honey Farm and Education Program and Rescue Me Pure Lawncare; family farm; Vernon Township fire captain; Memorial Healthcare resident care technician

Government experience: Township supervisor 2012-16, chairman of the Shiawassee County Chapter of Michigan Township Association from 2014 to 2016

Clerk

  • Christina Gaudette (R), unopposed

Treasurer

  • Tiffany Harvey (R), unopposed

Trustee — two seats available

  • Tye Karhoff (D)
  • Richard Godfrey (R)
  • John Sedlock (R)
  • Linda Wert-Fuller (I)

Venice Township

Supervisor

  • Kevin Kingsbury (R), unopposed

Clerk

  • Alissa Sumner (R), unopposed

Treasurer

  • Kristina Hurd (R), unopposed

Trustee — two seats available

  • John Mitosinka (D), unopposed

Vernon Township

Supervisor

  • Bert DeClerg (R), unopposed

Clerk

  • Charlotte Clark (R), unopposed

Treasurer

  • Mary Jane Edwards (D), unopposed

Trustee — two seats available

  • Susan Bannister (R), unopposed
  • Janet Sprague (R), unopposed

Woodhull Township

Supervisor

  • Kay Nickols (D)

Age: Not provided

Education: Bachelor’s and master’s degrees in science education through Michigan State University

Professional experience: Not provided

Government experience: Current supervisor, one year on Shiawassee County health Board, eight on the county Zoning Board of Appeals, currently on 911 Board.

  • Pamela Slee (R)

Clerk

  • Sandy Winans (R), unopposed

Age: 48

Education: Associate’s degree in early childhood education, bachelor’s degree in elementary education

Professional experience: None listed

Government experience: Incumbent clerk.

Treasurer

  • Maggie Galilei (R), unopposed

Age: Not provided

Education: Associate’s degree as paralegal, legal assistant; bachelor’s degree in business administration

Professional experience: Thirty years as an insurance claims specialist

Government experience: Deputy township clerk

Trustee — two seats available

  • Richard Betts (R), unopposed
  • Tom Jelenek (R), unopposed

Parks Commission — one seat available in November

  • Paula Hill (D)
  • Justine Bell (D)

Age: 34

Education: Bachelor’s degree from Earlham College, master’s certificate, Leadership and Team Management, Eli Broad College of Business, MSU

Professional experience: Medical insurance agent

Government experience: Deputy township treasurer

  • Cathy Provines (R)
  • Cindy Bawks (R)

Saginaw County

Brady Township

Supervisor

  • Steve Kienitz (R), unopposed

Age: 60

Education: Associate’s degree in engineering

Professional experience: Project engineer at B&P Littleford in Saginaw

Government experience: Four years as trustee, four years as township supervisor

Clerk

  • Beverly Wenzlick (R), unopposed

Treasurer

  • Patricia Goodrich (D), unopposed

Trustee

Two seats available

  • Glen Reeves (R), unopposed
  • Aaron Somers (R), unopposed

Chesaning Township

Supervisor

  • Robert Corrin (D)
  • Joseph Ruthig (D)

Clerk

  • Julie Paulson (D), unopposed

Age: 60

Education: Bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University

Professional experience: Independent Avon sales representative

Government experience: Thetford Township clerk, 2006-15

Treasurer

  • Cathy Gross (D), unopposed

Trustee

Four seats available

  • Peter Hemgesberg (D)
  • Kenneth Hornak (D)
  • Kevin Carlton (R)

Maple Grove Township

Supervisor

  • Kevin Krupp (I)

Clerk

  • Tish Yaros (D), unopposed

Age: Not provided

Education: Bachelor’s degree from Saginaw Valley State University

Professional experience: none listed

Government experience: Completing first term as clerk

Trustee

Two seats available

  • Martin Anderson (I)
  • Wesley Peterman (I)
  • Gregory Wendling (I)

Clinton County

Duplain Township

Supervisor

  • Bruce Levey, (R) unopposed

Clerk

  • Dawn Levey (D)

Age: 65

Education: Equivalent of master’s degree in education

Professional experience: Director of Ovid-Elsie alternative high school

Government experience: Deputy township supervisor, Elsie Zoning Board member

  • Sandra Frink (R)

Age: 54

Education: Ovid-Elsie graduate (1984), Lansing Community College

Professional experience: Blue Moon Ice Cream Shop owner, 17 years; employed at Wolf Family Dentistry

Government experience: None specified

Treasurer

  • Amy Bowen (R), unopposed

Trustee

Two seats available

  • Dennis Baese (R)
  • Robert Ladiski (R)

Ovid Township

Supervisor

  • Debbie Shaughnessy (R), unopposed

Age: 59

Education: St. Johns graduate, associate’s degree from Lansing Community College

Professional experience: Retired, former legislative aide in Michigan House and Senate

Government experience: Current deputy township supervisor, former state representative (71st District), Charlotte City Council

Clerk

  • Claudia Pluger (R), unopposed

Age: Not provided

Education: Lansing Community College

Professional experience: Licensed court reporter, travel specialist

Government experience: Township clerk since 2016

Treasurer

  • Nancy Hughson (D), unopposed

Age: 66

Education: None listed

Professional experience: Retired elementary media specialist, 24 years at Ovid-Elsie schools

Government experience: Eight years as township trustee, currently township treasurer

Trustee

Two seats available

  • Patricia Hibbard (R)

Age: 66

Education: Some college classes

Professional experience: Retired with 35 years with state, most with Michigan Department of Transportation

Government experience: None listed

  • Arlene Pesik (R)

Age: Not provided

Education: Ovid-Elsie graduate; Lansing Community College

Professional experience: Retired, 34 years at General Motors

Government experience: Four years as township trustee

Victor Township

Supervisor

  • Jim Conklin (R), unopposed

Clerk

No candidates on ballot

Treasurer

  • Paula Willoughby (R), unopposed

Age: 53

Education: Bachelor’s degree in accounting

Professional experience: City of Laingsburg clerk/treasurer for more than 20 years

Government experience: Clerk 2012-16. Treasurer 2016 to present

Trustee

Two seats available

  • Nicole Fickes (R)
  • Julie Townsend (R)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.