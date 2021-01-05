Root chosen to lead county board again

CORUNNA — Jeremy Root will lead the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners for a third consecutive year as board chairman and Brandon Marks will continue his role as vice chairman of the panel in 2021.
Root and Marks were appointed to the positions by fellow commissioners during Monday’s annual organizational meeting, by 6-1 and 5-2 votes, respectively.
Elected to the board in November 2014, this will be Root’s fourth year as board chairman. Marks will be serving his fourth year as vice chair.
“It’s an honor,” Root said of the appointment Monday. “I think it’s a testament to what we’ve been doing as a board, the things we’ve been able to accomplish and (with) my peers electing me yet again, it just means we want to continue to get things done.”
Root and Marks were joined at Monday’s meeting by returning commissioners Marlene Webster, Gary Holzhausen, Cindy Garber, John Plowman and newcomer Gregory Brodeur. Brodeur replaces outgoing Commissioner Dan McMaster, who chose not to seek reelection.
The seven members of the board of commissioners each serve two-year terms, and Marks acknowledged Monday that having six of the seven board members returning in 2021 will allow for a smooth transition.
“There’s a little less of a learning curve now,” Marks said. “Now that we’re mostly all veterans here, we know how things work and that means that we can dig in and really look into the issues and start to get some things done.”
Commissioners also approved the procedural rules for the panel, meeting calendar for 2021 and appointments of commissioners to numerous committees Monday.
Marks was appointed chairman and Holzhausen vice chairman of the Committee of the Whole. Plowman was appointed chairman, Garber vice chairwoman and Brodeur a member of the Finance and Administration Committee.
Marks was appointed chairman, Holzhausen vice chairman and Webster a member of the Economic and Physical Development Committee. Brodeur was appointed chairman, Plowman vice chairman and Marks a member of the Public Safety and Courts Committee.
Garber was appointed chairwoman, Holzhausen vice chairman and Marks a member of the Health and Human Services Committee.
Additionally, commissioners were assigned to several standing committees in the county, including the Parks and Recreation Commission.
Webster represents District 1, composed of Fairfield, Middlebury and Rush townships; and part of Owosso Township and the city of Owosso.
Brodeur represents District 2, the entirety of which falls within the city of Owosso.
Holzhausen represents District 3, which includes part of Caledonia and Venice townships; Hazelton and New Haven townships; and the city of Corunna.
Marks represents District 4, which includes part of Venice Township, Vernon Township and the city of Durand.
Root represents District 5, which includes Antrim, Burns, and Shiawassee townships and part of Caledonia Township.
Garber represents District 6, which includes Bennington and Sciota townships, the city of Laingsburg and part of Owosso and Owosso Township.
Plowman represents District 7, composed of Woodhull and Perry townships, and the city of Perry.
