Shiawassee County agrees to join third class-action opioid lawsuit

Argus-Press Photo/Matthew Bartow Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners Chairman Greg Brodeur, right, speaks during Thursday's board meeting.

CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners voted to join a prescription opiate lawsuit in a 6-0 vote at Thursday’s board meeting, with Commissioner Bill Johnson absent.

The lawsuit seeks financial restitution for damages suffered from the ongiong opioid epidemic — officially designated as a public nuisance by the county board.

