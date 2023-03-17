Shiawassee County agrees to join third class-action opioid lawsuit

CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners voted to join a prescription opiate lawsuit in a 6-0 vote at Thursday’s board meeting, with Commissioner Bill Johnson absent.
The lawsuit seeks financial restitution for damages suffered from the ongiong opioid epidemic — officially designated as a public nuisance by the county board.
Four companies are named as defendants: Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. and Allergan Finance, LLC — both opioid manufacturers — along with CVS Pharmacy and Walmart, both prescription opioid distributors.
The nature of the suit was not illuminated beyond its broad strokes Thursday, and commissioners seemed to admit that they did not have complete understanding of all its terms, but there was an urgency to push through a vote on whether to join due to external time pressures.
County Coordinator Brian Boggs said this morning that he received an email about the lawsuit on Wednesday, indicating that the deadline for authorizing entry in the class-action was April 18 — two days before the board’s regularly scheduled April 20 meeting. Boggs said the board had two choices if it wished to proceed: authorize the entry at Thursday’s meeting or schedule a special meeting before April 18. The board chose the former.
“I think this is highly important. The county, through the court system, through the Sheriff’s Department, has had to deal with a lot of drug-related crimes in the last 20 years, and (joining the suit) is a way for us to put money in the system to come up with treatments for the community and money for law enforcement and the courts,” Boggs said.
While there was some initial hesitation by Commissioner Thomas Emery, the other commissioners were firmly in agreement that joining would be prudent, even in the absence of perfect knowledge.
“There’s no downside,” said Commissioner Cindy Garber.
“I don’t see (a downside) myself,” Boad Chairman Greg Brodeur said. “This just says we’re willing to put ourselves in the suit and are willing to take money.”
The board’s position is understandable. Shiawassee County has benefited from participation in class-action opioid settlements previously.
A different suit seeking damages from pharmaceutical companies and large retailers who allegedly hid information about the addictiveness of opioids from customers that the county joined in 2018 has already injected $500,000 into its coffers, with another $1.5 million to come, per Brodeur. The county also joined a suit in 2020.
Per information provided by the board, the four companies which are party to the latest suit have negotiated proposed national settlement agreements with the Michigan State Attorney General’s Office, and approximately 4,000 local governments have brought suits similar to Shiawassee County’s lawsuit.
The terms of the settlement specify that Teva will pay up to $3.34 billion over the next 13 years, Allergan will pay up to $2.02 billion over the next seven years, CVS will pay up to $4.9 billion over the next 10 years and Walmart will pay up to $2.74 billion within six years.
In addition, Teva and Allergan have agreed to a ban on the promotion and lobbying of opioids, rewarding or disciplining employees based on the volume of opioid sales and funding or grants to third parties for the marketing or distribution of opioids. CVS and Walmart have agreed to implement changes in how they handle opioids, including requirements addressing their compliance structures, pharmacist judgment, diversion prevention, suspicious order monitoring, reporting on red-flag processes and blocked and potentially problematic subscribers.
Unlike the previous two suits in which the settlements were allocated in a “default setting” — with local governments only receiving 15% — participating local governments will receive 50% of the settlement proceeds (to be divided among the local governments participating) and the state receiving the other 50%.
Boggs clarified that future settlements would not impact the county’s previous settlements.
