MIDDLEBURY TWP. — Township Supervisor Michael Herendeen has resigned, effective Dec. 28, according to a resignation letter he tendered to the board during its Dec. 12 meeting.
Herendeen first was elected supervisor in 2012, defeating Robert Dennison for his first four-year term. He was re-elected in 2016 and 2020.
In his resignation letter, Herendeen notes he recently accepted an appointment as magistrate and court administrator for 66th District Court.
“…A position that requires considerable time and attention. In addition, magistrates in Michigan are generally considered quasi-judicial in character and are discouraged from serving in non-judicial elected positions,” he wrote.
Herendeen said leaving now will allow the board to appoint a new person in time to start 2022. He also offered to continue serving as a representative on the Ovid-Middlebury Emergency Services Authority.
Additionally, he said he would be willing to serve as deputy supervisor should the new person desire that.
Herendeen, while serving as township supervisor, also was appointed to serve in February 2018 as the county’s part-time coordinator. Herendeen served in that capacity until April 2020 when the county board fired him in a 5-2 vote and named Brian Boggs as his successor.
Herendeen also had previously been a state trooper, assistant county prosecutor and private lawyer in the county.
In June 2021, Herendeen was appointed by Judge Ward Clarkson to serve as magistrate. The county board approved the appointment in a 5-1 vote.
The Middlebury Township board also includes Treasurer Carolyn Stevens, Clerk Susan Tomasek-Swan, and trustees Jeffrey Swan and Gene Ruess.
