Juvenile lifer to be resentenced Thursday

CORUNNA — John Ronald Espie, the last of four Shiawassee County juvenile offenders sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole who has not had his case re-examined due to a Supreme Court ruling, is scheduled to be resentenced Thursday morning in 35th Circuit Court.
Espie was convicted of the murder of transport officer Nathan Nover in 1999, and sentenced to life in prison without parole. At the time Espie committed the murder, he was 16.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2016 that sentencing juveniles to life without parole represents “cruel and unusual punishment,” citing the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution, and ordered all such cases re-examined.
Espie, now 39, was 16 when he overpowered and killed Nover, 71. Nover was using his personal vehicle Nov. 25, 1998, to transport Espie from a juvenile detention center in Bay City to a psychiatric evaluation in East Lansing and then back.
Following the evaluation, Nover picked Espie up in East Lansing, but never returned home.
During the transport back to Bay City, Nov. 25, 1998, Espie slipped his handcuffs, strangled Nover and then dumped his body along a dirt road about 20 miles from the Michigan-Indiana border, covered it with leaves and fled toward Indianapolis. Authorities tracked his movements by tracing purchases with Nover’s credit card, which was used at the Corunna Meijer, as well as Meijer stores in Indianapolis and Fort Wayne, Indiana. Espie was arrested after using Nover’s credit card to pay for a room at Holiday Inn near Angola, Indiana.
Nover’s body was found nine days after he was murdered, off the I-69 corridor, 23 miles north of the Michigan/Indiana border, a previous article by The Argus-Press stated.
Following his arrest, Espie told police an assortment of scenarios. In one, he claimed he overpowered Nover and forced him out of the vehicle, leaving him alive on a dead-end dirt road.
In another, he said he strangled Nover after the corrections officer assaulted him.
Nover was a retired General Motors accountant and worked as a transport officer for 15 years prior to his death.
Espie was convicted by a 35th Circuit Court jury of Nover’s murder July 27, 1999.
Nover’s family has started a change.org petition online to keep Espie incarcerated for the rest of his life, and requested a “Miller hearing” — named for the Supreme Court decision — at which victims can voice their support or opposition to a sentencing change.
The Michigan Attorney General’s Office, which is handling the case because of jurisdictional issues, previously said it does not intend to contest changing Espie’s sentence from life to a term of at least 40 years, and did not conduct a “Miller hearing,” which is the informal name for the proceedings.
Factors courts use to determine whether juvenile lifers will be paroled include consideration of age, immaturity, impetuosity, failure to appreciate risks and consequences and a prisoner’s conduct while serving their sentence.
Espie has been a “model” prisoner while serving his sentence, and has had two minor “tickets,” or behavioral citations since he was sentenced, and is almost certain to be paroled at some point.
Three other juvenile lifers have already had their cases reexamined and have been resentenced.
Mark Dawson, now 61, was 17 when he and William Leroy Brooks killed James Anderson Dec. 1, 1976, in Caledonia Township. He was sentenced to life without parole at his ensuing trial.
However, he was resentenced in 2017 to a term of 25-40 years. By that point, Dawson had already served 40 years and was eligible for parole, which was granted.
Daniel Wheeler, 68, killed his teen girlfriend in 1971, when he was 17. His original sentence of life without parole was upheld in July.
Ronald Hammond, 52, was sentenced to life in prison in for the 1985 murder of Timothy Kiley. He was resentenced to a term of 40 to 60 years in January. Hammond has served approximately 34 years, meaning he will be eligible for parole in about six years.
