CORUNNA — Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office employees have an extra reason to smile this holiday season, thanks to the generosity of one local couple.
Recognizing the tremendous sacrifice of local law enforcement, Keith and Jeanette Gulick of Byron handmade each sheriff’s office employee a cedarwood box engraved with the county’s emblem, the employees’ name and rank, as well as a detailed map of the county carved on the inside.
More than 80 employees received a commemorative box, from Sheriff Brian BeGole, to the jail cooks, and everyone in between.
“I have a soft spot for police officers,” Keith Gulick said Monday. “After the mess of these past couple of years, I just wanted to do something nice for them.”
Teaming up with wife Jeanette, Gulick handmade the boxes over the span of three months, receiving a list of names from Undersheriff Cory Carson. The Gulicks began delivering the boxes to the sheriff’s office earlier this month, much to the surprise of BeGole.
“We were (definitely) trying to surprise them,” Gulick said. “When we came in and presented them to (BeGole), you could tell it meant something to him, which made me feel great.”
“There is no doubt that these boxes will make a treasured keepsake for generations to come,” BeGole said, thanking the Gulicks for their weeks of hard work to produce “beautiful” boxes for every employee.
For Gulick, the gesture was not only a means of thanking sheriff’s office employees for their service, but also a way to stay active in retirement.
The 60-year-old’s passion for woodworking dates back to his days at Byron High School, and though he went on to serve as a submarine sailor in the Navy, and is an electrical engineer by trade, the enjoyment of making something personal for someone remains.
The Gulicks now sell handmade pieces at the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market, including doll beds, jewelry boxes, rocking horses and little toy trains.
“I’m retired now and I don’t want to just sit in the house,” Keith Gulick said, adding that as a disabled veteran, “a lot of my hobbies, a lot of things I did I can’t do anymore, so I picked this up to keep my brain and myself busy.
“We love doing it, especially when you make something personal for someone,” he added. “That’s why we enjoyed (doing this for the sheriff’s office) so much.”
BeGole is incredibly grateful for the gesture, particularly at a time when law enforcement personnel around the country “have come under assault as a way to promote social change.”
“It is comforting to know that our local law enforcement is appreciated and respected by Shiawassee County citizens like the Gulicks,” BeGole said. “Individuals like them truly make it an honor to serve the people and make this community a great place to live.”
