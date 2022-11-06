Two races, two tones to represent Shiawassee County in state house

Two state house races will be on the Nov. 8 ballot for voters in and around Shiawassee County, which could hardly be more different in tone from one another. One has featured a fair amount of sniping from the candidates and their various partisans. The other has been much more sedate.
The former race, in the 71st District, sees Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole, R-Antrim Township, square off against Mark Zacharda, D-Bennnigton Township.
The latter race, in state’s 75th District, pits Chris Stewart, R-Bath Township, against Penelope Tsernoglou, D-East Lansing.
71ST DISTRICT
As noted, this has been the more combative of the two state house contests, with each candidate openly taking digs at the other.
There was also an abortive attempt at setting up a debate, with Zacharda inviting BeGole to square off back in September, with 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart as the moderator.
Zacharda reached out to the Argus-Press to set up the debate.
Per previous reporting, our publisher, Tom Campbell, talked with BeGole campaign manager Dan McMaster via phone, who told Campbell they were interested. However, the debate never happened, and the BeGole campaign sent out a press release to multiple newspapers and a local Facebook blogger in September demanding Zacharda “stop playing games about attending a non-existent candidate forum/debate.”
The newly-created 71st District includes most of Shiawassee County, part of southern Saginaw County and part of western Genesee County. Much of the district was previously in the 85th District, where Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso, is not seeking re-election this year.
BRIAN BEGOLE
BeGole, 52, is an alum of Lansing Community College, Central Michigan University and the Mid-Michigan Police Academy. He and his wife Tammy have nine children.
He has served in law enforcement for 32 years and been the county sheriff for the last 6 years, winning elections in 2016 and 2020.
BeGole said via email that he looks to bring this experience to the State House.
“I have been serving Shiawassee County for nearly 32 years, continuing a family tradition of public service and trust. My years in the community as a road patrol sergeant and nearly 6 years as your elected Sheriff has strengthened my ability to see how public safety services are best utilized. Now, I want to take my experience, knowledge and record of leadership to Lansing where I can work on economic recovery, criminal justice improvement, restoring election integrity and protecting your constitutional rights.”
BeGole said the most pressing issues facing the district are inflation; supply chain issues; transportation infrastructure; and Michigan’s need to become a more self-sufficient state when it comes to energy, technology and the food supply chain.
BeGole via email stressed the need to address these with long-term solutions versus “quick band-aid fixes.”
BeGole said his top three endorsements are from the Michigan Farm Bureau, National Rifle Association and Right to Life of Michigan.
“Unlike my opponent, I have local government experience and six years of reforming a county department that has improved services to the community, even under budget cuts. My endorsements and support clearly show I am in tune with the majority of the district, both Republicans and Democrats,” he said. “Big responsibility to fairly represent the district by listening to all sides of issues and vote in the best interest of the district. I will continue to have an open-door policy just as I have while serving as your sheriff and provide excellent constituent service.”
MARK ZACHARDA
Zacharda, 42, has been married for 13 years and has two daughters.
Zacharda graduated from Ovid-Elsie High School in 1998 and obtained a bachelor’s degree in agricultural science from Michigan State University in 2002. He got his secondary education teaching certification from Grand Valley State University in 2006.
As a student, Zacharda at MSU’s Farm Service Center. He worked in construction at John Deere for 4 years while looking for a teaching job. After teaching high school biology for 4 years, he’s worked on Zacharda Farms II since 2012.
Zacharda has served on the Shiawassee County Farm Bureau Board of Directors; belongs to the Michigan Farm Bureau, the Michigan Corn Growers Association and the Michigan Soybean Growers Association. He is also a member of the Shiawassee County Democratic Party, having served as chair and vice-chair, and is a voting member of the Michigan Democratic Party’s Rural Caucus.
A self-proclaimed “history buff,” Zacharda said this is his first time running for election, but he said he’s long considered it.
“I have long, ever since I can remember been interested in history … which flows into interest in politics, as I got older, I got more interested in news and what’s happening in world. Always had in back of my mind, I could do elected office. I think a lot of people feel daunted, but the people that serve us in federal government are people too and make mistakes,” he said.
Zacharda said conversations with his wife and close friends pushed him to run in 2022 to fight “local corruption.”
While Sheriff BeGole attests that his department has “improved services to the community” while he has been in office, there have been a number of court battles tied to his tenure, including one in settled in August in which Shiawassee County settled a wrongful termination/whistleblower lawsuit filed by a former corrections deputy for $150,000.
“We need good people representing us in government, good hearts representing for right reason and being a civil servant, not be there to help friends. Compromise is so rare on state level. For us to have functioning democracy, have to be able to compromise – the essence of democracy – get something done good for as many people as possible. I’ll work solely for people of 71st District, not special interests, big campaign donors, the biggest lobbyists, and friends and cronies,” he said.
Zacharda said the most important issue facing the district is inflation, which he said he would address by cutting taxes for businesses and the middle class and looking to bring back manufacturing jobs and supporting farmers. He said his other two pillars were reinvesting in education, specifically teacher retention and recruitment and career and technical education programs, and having a responsible democracy through compromise.
Zacharda touts endorsements from former Shiawassee County Sheriff George Braidwood, the Michigan Education Association; Genessee, Lapeer & Shiawassee Building Trades Council and United Auto Workers.
75TH DISTRICT
The newly-drawn 75th District includes the southwestern corner of Shiawassee County, including the City of Laingsburg, plus Sciota and Woodhull townships.
CHRIS STEWART
Stewart, 43, graduated from Bath High School from 1998 and Adrian College in 2003, studying environmental science and business.
After a short stint teaching high school health and physical education in Florida, he came back to the area and completed his master’s degree in athletic administration in 2007 from Michigan State University.
Stewart, who went to Trine University on an academic and athletic scholarship before transferring to Adrian College, was a graduate assistant at MSU under former coaches John L. Smith and Mark Dantonio. He was coached strength and conditioning for MSU’s men’s golf, tennis and basketball teams, and for the school’s women’s golf team.
He later coached for seven years at Olivet College, spending time as the Comets’ offensive coordinator and head strength and conditioning coach. He was also an advisor on the student athlete advisory committee.
Stewart has been Chair of the Eaton County Republican Party and is currently on the Bath Township Downtown Development Authority. He is also a member of the Michigan Farm Bureau, Fenner Nature Conservancy Board, Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce, Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, American Football Coaches Association, National Strength & Conditioning Association and is the National Wild Turkey Federation State Board Director.
Stewart, who ran for the State House of Representatives in the old 71st District in 2018, said his experience teaching and advising students was “eye-opening” and pushed him to desire to serve people.
“I’m genuinely running to help people, to do the most good for the most amount of people through government. I believe government can be a vehicle to empower people to have the tools to find their own level of success, and this is a method for me to serve my state, to be of service to the community that has given so much to me.
“I’ve had a plethora, or an extensive level of experience in multiple industries and have been doing leadership for 25 years. I think that aspect of it is transferable across every industry and because I’ve had different experiences in multiple industries, I understand what’s it’s like to be a blue/white-collar worker, to be well off and to live paycheck to paycheck,” he said.
Stewart said the most pressing issues facing the 75th District in the short-term are protecting vital natural resources, prioritizing education and teachers, infrastructure including affordable access to internet, and leadership.
Stewart said he is endorsed by people on “both sides of the aisle that know him personally” including Michigan State Sen. Tom Barrett, Brad Mann and Ingham County Commissioner Randy Schaefer.
PENELOPE TSERNOGLOU
Tsernoglou, 43, lives in East Lansing with her husband and their 6-year-old daughter. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and sociology in 2001, and got her Juris Doctor degree from MSU’s College of Law in 2004.
She worked at End Violent Encounters, a local domestic violence agency in Ingham County and then worked in the domestic violence support unit of the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office.
Tsernoglou has worked as a pro bono family attorney and also currently works at a practical political consultant that directs voter registration drives, where she is now the owner.
Tsernoglou’s previous government experience includes 6 1/2 years on the Ingham County Board of Commissioners, plus time on the human relations commission and housing boards in East Lansing. She mounted an unsuccessful campaign for the State House in 2018, running in the old 69th District.
“I believe that I have a lot of experience in our community as well as with government, small business, legal experience - just a variety of different experiences that I want to bring to the table. There’s lot of things in our state that I’d like to work on, including education, common sense gun safety, protecting the environment, voting rights, healthcare access and criminal justice issues,” she said. I want to do good things for the community. I’m a mom and have a 6-year-old daughter and I want to make a better community for her to live in.”
Tsernoglou said her endorsements include the Michigan Education Association, Planned Parenthood, Michigan Association for Justice, AFL-CIO, Lansing Area Building Trades, Michigan Carpenters Union, Michigan Laborers, League of Conservation Voters, Sierra Club, Democracy for America; over 200 from community leaders and elected officials, Mom Demands Action Gun Sense Candidate, Michigan Professional Firefighters Union, Equality Michigan, Clean Water Action, National Association of Social Workers, Michigan Realtors and the Michigan Credit Union League of Affiliates.
“I have a long history of experience on in my community and I’m hard-working and knocked over 10,000 doors over district so I could talk to voters and find out what was important to them and I believe the job is to truly represent everyone in the district and I believe I can do that,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.