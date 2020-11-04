SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — All four incumbents on the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners who faced challengers in Tuesday’s election retained their seats.
In addition, newcomer Gregory Brodeur won election to the board in District 2.
District 2
In a close race, Republican Gregory Brodeur beat Democratic challenger Robert Doran-Brockway for the open District 2 seat, left vacant by outgoing commissioner Dan McMaster.
Brodeur won 2,186 votes (52.5 percent) while Doran-Brockway garnered 1,943 (46.7 percent).
Brodeur, a 25-year Owosso resident, previously served on the Owosso Public Schools Board of Education for eight years and has worked in the financial services industry for the last two decades.
District 3
Incumbent Gary Holzhausen, a Republican, defeated Democratic challenger Brian True Tuesday to earn his sixth term on the board of commissioners.
Holzhausen received 62.2 percent of the vote (3,332 votes) while 37.3 percent (1,995) voted for True.
During his tenure on the board of commissioners, Holzhausen has worked with the Shiawassee Council on Aging, Shiawassee County Mental Health, the Shiawassee County Health Department, Capital Area Community Services, and has served as chairman of the county board for one year.
District 5
Incumbent Jeremy Root, a Republican who currently serves as chairman of the board of commissioners, retained his seat Tuesday in a race against Democratic challenger Eric Sabin.
Root received 3,815 votes (64.8 percent) compared to Sabin’s 2,051 votes (34.8 percent).
Root has served six years on the board, including three years as chairman.
District 6
Republican incumbent Cindy Garber topped Democratic challenger Jeff Bartz by more than 600 votes Tuesday to secure her second term on the board of commissioners.
Garber received 56 percent of the vote (2,951 votes) while 43.7 percent (2,304) voted for Bartz.
Garber previously served as the Bennington Township treasurer for 10 years, and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Michigan State University. She was elected to the board of commissioners in 2018, defeating Bartz 2,078 to 1,995.
District 7
Incumbent John Plowman, a Republican who currently serves as chairman of the Finance and Administration and Economic and Physical Development committees, defeated challenger Matthew Shepard to retain the District 7 seat Tuesday.
Plowman received 3,631 votes (77.8 percent) while Shepard received just 998 votes (21.4 percent).
Plowman has lived in Perry for 40 years, has served eight two-year terms on the county board, and is a former Perry City Council member and Perry mayor.
District 1
Republican incumbent Marlene Webster secured her second term on the board Tuesday, receiving 4,430 votes while running unopposed. She previously defeated Democrat Danny Miller in the November 2018 general election.
Webster has been an Owosso resident for 25 years, has worked with the county’s drug court program and is past president of the Owosso Area Ministerial Association. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Lake Superior State University in legal assistant studies and a master’s in religion from Northwest Nazarene University.
District 4
Republican incumbent Brandon Marks ran unopposed in Tuesday’s election, securing 3,875 votes en route to his third term on the board.
A lifelong resident of Durand, Marks holds a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Michigan-Flint. He was elected to the board of commissioners in 2016.
