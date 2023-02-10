CORUNNA — Shiawassee County Sheriff’s deputies engaged in a car chase on I-69 near Bancroft at around 11:28 p.m. on Thursday night which resulted in an arrest, according to a department press release.
Deputies pursued a vehicle being driven by a 40-year-old male, which had been “driving at a high rate of speed and traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes” of the freeway.
The suspect attempted to drive across the median dividing the east- and westbound lanes, whereupon his vehicle got stuck. He was then “taken into custody without further incident.”
Substances believed by officers to be narcotics were recovered from the suspect’s vehicle, the press release states. The suspect is believed to have been under the influence while leading deputies on the chase. He is currently lodged in the Shiawassee County Jail, awaiting arraignment.
