Judge sends man to prison for CSC, other charges

CORUNNA — A Durand man was sentenced to prison Thursday morning by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl, squatting in an abandoned residence, as well as stealing a vehicle.
Tobe Lee Holifield, 55, was sentenced to 10 to 15 years on one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, ordered to pay court fines and costs, and will be subject to lifetime electronic monitoring when he completes his sentence. He was credited with 185 days served.
Holifield was also sentenced to two years, 10 months to 10 years for unlawfully driving away an automobile and 180 days for squatting, but those terms will run concurrently with the CSC-2 sentence.
“The victim’s mother trusted you to care for her child and you repaid that trust with sexual assault,” Stewart told Holifield before pronouncing sentence. Stewart detailed numerous problems the victim has had since the assaults, which the judge cited as factors to justify an “out of guideline” sentence.
Prosecutor Scott Koerner asked the court to sentence Holifield to the maximum possible term allowed under law, due to the victim’s age. The Argus-Press typically does not idenfity sexual assault victims.
“This man is a predator,” Koerner said, pointing at Holifield. “He preyed on a 4-year-old girl who trusted him, who was in his care. No amount of jail time will replace the innocence of this child, the hurt that he has caused to this child. This heinous act is extremely offensive to me, not only as a prosecutor, but as a father.
“I can only imagine what the family is going through and my heart goes out to them. I hope in time they will be able to heal,” Koerner said.
Defense attorney Doug Corwin, from the Public Defender’s Office, asked Stewart to keep any sentence within guidelines, which would have greatly reduced any term.
Holifield declined to speak: “I have nothing to say, I’m just sorry for everything.”
Stewart noted Holifield was originally charged with first-degree CSC, and a plea agreement through which he pleaded to CSC-2 greatly reduced potential prison time.
In regard to the other charges, Holifield, during a September plea hearing, said he found an unoccupied vehicle in a Caledonia Township parking lot, performed some minor repairs, and began driving it. He also said he squatted in an unoccupied residence.
Holifield posted bond following his arraignment on squatting and UDAA charges, but was re-arrested when he was charged with the CSC-1 count a few days later.
Holifield has a lengthy criminal history.
In 2014, Holifield was convicted of felony malicious destruction of tombs and memorials for removing brass nameplates from grave markers, which caused about $20,000 in damage, the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said at the time. He was accused of stealing historical markers in the area for scrap metal.
He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two to five years in prison for that conviction, and served two years, 11 months before being paroled in October 2017, according to Michigan Department of Corrections online records.
Additionally, Holifield has a 2012 felony conviction for embezzlement in Genesee County based on the theft of copper from a construction company. He was sentenced to probation in that case, but his probation was terminated without improvement in 2015. Court records from Genesee County do not indicate the reason.
In Shiawassee County, Holifield has been sued at least five times since 2008, and was also taken to court in 2014 and evicted from a residence in Durand.
